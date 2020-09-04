Washington County Cheese Tour canceled

The annual Cheese Tour in Washington County has been canceled because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced on Thursday.
The free tour, held the weekend after Labor Day, brings people to cheese-making operations in Washington County and just over the border in Vermont.
Participating farms and sites include: Moxie Ridge Farm & Creamery, Dancing Ewe Farm, Argyle Cheese Farmer, Consider Bardwell Farm, R S Taylor & Sons Brewery and Victory View Vineyard.
A statement was posted Thursday on the tour's social media accounts:
"There will be no Cheese Tour this year. In the 14 years we have been organizing the Cheese Tour, we have never faced the depth and severity of challenges that we face right now as cheesemakers and business owners.
"On behalf of all the farmers that work tirelessly to put on this free event every year, we want you all to know that we will miss your smiling faces as well as sharing our hard work (and love of cheese!) with all of you."
The cheese tour plans to return next year, for the latest information visit https://thecheesetour.com/ or follow them on Facebook.
