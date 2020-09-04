Washington County Cheese Tour canceled

A statement was posted Thursday on the tour's social media accounts:

"There will be no Cheese Tour this year. In the 14 years we have been organizing the Cheese Tour, we have never faced the depth and severity of challenges that we face right now as cheesemakers and business owners.

"On behalf of all the farmers that work tirelessly to put on this free event every year, we want you all to know that we will miss your smiling faces as well as sharing our hard work (and love of cheese!) with all of you."

The cheese tour plans to return next year, for the latest information visit https://thecheesetour.com/ or follow them on Facebook.

