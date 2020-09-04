 Skip to main content
Washington County Cheese Tour canceled
Washington County Cheese Tour canceled

Vineyard pairs with Washington County Cheese Tour

Gerry Barnhart (left), owner of Victory View Vineyard in Easton, discusses his wines with visitors Rachelle Anthony of Altamont (in pink) and Gail Phelan of Albany (right), as helper for the day Robin Edinger looks on. The Washington County Cheese Tour has been canceled this year due to the pandemic.

 Evan Lawrence file photo, Special to the Post-Star

The annual Cheese Tour in Washington County has been canceled because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced on Thursday.

The free tour, held the weekend after Labor Day, brings people to cheese-making operations in Washington County and just over the border in Vermont. 

Participating farms and sites include: Moxie Ridge Farm & CreameryDancing Ewe FarmArgyle Cheese FarmerConsider Bardwell FarmR S Taylor & Sons Brewery and Victory View Vineyard.

A statement was posted Thursday on the tour's social media accounts:

"There will be no Cheese Tour this year. In the 14 years we have been organizing the Cheese Tour, we have never faced the depth and severity of challenges that we face right now as cheesemakers and business owners.

"On behalf of all the farmers that work tirelessly to put on this free event every year, we want you all to know that we will miss your smiling faces as well as sharing our hard work (and love of cheese!) with all of you."

The cheese tour plans to return next year, for the latest information visit https://thecheesetour.com/ or follow them on Facebook.

