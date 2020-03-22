Washington County chase suspect headed to prison

FORT EDWARD -- A four-time felon who led police on a high-speed chase in Washington County nearly two years ago is headed to state prison for up to 4 years

Jeremy Salmon, 31, pleaded guilty to attempted forgery, a felony, for a May 19, 2018 pursuit in which police said he drove nearly 100 mph to try to get away from state troopers.

He fled on Route 149 and Route 4, eventually stopping on Poverty Lane in Kingsbury and trying to flee on foot. Police found he had a fake Rhode Island driver's license and suspended New York license.

He was released after his arrest, and failed to show up for court for more than a year before he was found in a jail in New York City last fall.

Salmon, who authorities said has four prior felony convictions, faces a 2- to 4-year prison sentence when sentenced May 15 by Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan.

