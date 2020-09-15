Washington County cancels October foreclosure auctions

The county will not see that revenue this year, and possibly next year as well.

“For every tax cycle that goes by that we don’t have an auction, we’re making the village, school and town whole along the way,” Nolette said. “So not only is the lien getting bigger, but we’ve made all the entities along the way whole. So it’s a little bit of a burden on the county for sure.”

The auction postponement does allow property owners the ability to stay in their homes for longer.

“Yes, it keeps people in their homes longer,” Nolette said, “but I don’t know that it’s doing them any favors, because now they’ve got five years to pay instead of three in order to get their house saved. I worry about if it’s even a benefit to the taxpayer.”

Nolette also told the Finance Committee the county’s sales tax revenue is down $478,000 from this time last year, which was expected, he said.

“It’s not the worst news I could ever deliver to you,” Nolette said. “So it may put us about $300,000 under budget, but considering we were looking at about $1.5 to $3 million in early projections, like I said, while I like to see black on the sheet, it doesn’t break my heart that it’s only down 3 1/2 percent.”

The full Board of Supervisors will vote on budget amendments during its meeting at 10 a.m. Friday.

