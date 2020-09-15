Washington County cancels October foreclosure auctions

FORT EDWARD — Washington County won't hold its October auction to foreclose on properties with unpaid taxes.
“We are unable due to the governor’s executive order to get our foreclosure documents in front of the courts. They are still not able to hear that case,” Washington County Treasurer Al Nolette told the Finance Committee on Sept. 10. “So with the judge not being able to sign that court document, we cannot move forward with our Oct. 3 auction.”
The postponement will cost the county an estimated $250,000 in auction income.
“We’ve kind of waited to see what the governor is going to do, and right now, we’re so close to the Oct. 3 date, that even if I got a court date now, we wouldn’t be able to pull it together,” Nolette told supervisors.
The auction probably won’t take place until spring of 2021.
In Washington County, taxpayers have until the night before the auction to pay off their overdue taxes. The foreclosure process starts with the county sending out a notice to the property owner.
Nolette told supervisors the governor’s executive order may preclude him from sending out notices on Oct. 1, in effect canceling next year’s auction as well. It costs $12,000 for the county to send notices.
“If we can’t send those notices out, there might not be a 2021 auction,” Nolette explained.
The county will not see that revenue this year, and possibly next year as well.
“For every tax cycle that goes by that we don’t have an auction, we’re making the village, school and town whole along the way,” Nolette said. “So not only is the lien getting bigger, but we’ve made all the entities along the way whole. So it’s a little bit of a burden on the county for sure.”
The auction postponement does allow property owners the ability to stay in their homes for longer.
“Yes, it keeps people in their homes longer,” Nolette said, “but I don’t know that it’s doing them any favors, because now they’ve got five years to pay instead of three in order to get their house saved. I worry about if it’s even a benefit to the taxpayer.”
Nolette also told the Finance Committee the county’s sales tax revenue is down $478,000 from this time last year, which was expected, he said.
“It’s not the worst news I could ever deliver to you,” Nolette said. “So it may put us about $300,000 under budget, but considering we were looking at about $1.5 to $3 million in early projections, like I said, while I like to see black on the sheet, it doesn’t break my heart that it’s only down 3 1/2 percent.”
The full Board of Supervisors will vote on budget amendments during its meeting at 10 a.m. Friday.
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.