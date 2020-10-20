Washington County can cross border to Vermont again

Washington County residents are free to enter Vermont again.

The county is back in the green — really a blue-green on the state's COVID travel map — after a week in yellow. That means customers from Vermont can come into Washington County without having to quarantine for 14 days afterward, and residents of Washington County can go into Vermont without quarantining first.

Those who had essential travel needs could continue to cross the state border regardless of the county's status.

Non-essential travel might become much more popular next month, when Vermont's ski centers are likely to open. New Yorkers who live in yellow and red counties will not be able to visit those ski centers unless they quarantine first, under the current rules.

New Yorkers also cannot visit New Hampshire without quarantining, although they are allowed in Maine.

For eager skiers from other counties, Warren County is getting better: it was moved from red to yellow Tuesday. Saratoga County is also in yellow. But Essex County, which is dealing with a second outbreak, is now in red.

Both red and yellow zones have the same restrictions.

Vermont updates its map every Tuesday.