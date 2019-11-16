FORT EDWARD — Cambridge resident Peter Harko warned Washington County supervisors about the dangers of cutting county road improvements from the 2020 budget during a public hearing on the budget on Friday morning in Fort Edward.
"The budget slashed this. How can you justify getting the Department of Public Works budget down less than last year," Harko asked while detailing specific road hazards in the county. "Someone's going to come across that and they're gonna end up in a ditch; someone's going to die."
During several work sessions, the county budget officer recommended cutting this year's road paving down from more than 20 roads to seven to keep the budget within the required tax cap.
But in last week's board of supervisors finance committee meeting, supervisors Matt Hicks (Granville) and Brian Campbell (Hebron) presented a detailed tentative budget amendment that added funding back into the budget for paving and roadways.
While budget officer Dan Shaw voted against the $1.5 million in budget amendments, they passed in the finance committee and were added to the 2020 Washington County budget for Friday's vote.
According to the amendments, the additional funds amended the tentative budget with $127,166 added for personnel adjustments, a $3,000 stipend for the real property director, $100,000 for public works equipment and $1.1 million for county roads, including $270,000 for bridges.
The way Hicks explained the additional expenses, they would not affect the tax levy because the money was coming from the fund balance and holding for a year on a proposed capital project.
Nonetheless, budget officer Shaw said he was opposed to taking funds from the fund balance because they do not know how much is actually in the fund balance until after the end of the county’s fiscal year in January.
“They are guessing what the fund balance might be,” Shaw said.
When presenting the amendments, Hicks said their goal was to stay within the tax cap, meet the personnel requirements and take care of more than the seven and a half miles of roads Shaw proposed in his version of the budget.
As presented in the public hearing and then to the full board, the Washington County 2020 budget is at $34,260,150, a $916,938 increase, 2.75 percent from last year.
Nonetheless, county Administrator Chris DeBolt said that the increase still keeps the county taxes below the state’s mandated tax cap and would be a negligible amount on most tax bills.
“For the average homeowner, it is not significant,” said DeBolt, adding that if a property owner's tax assessment changed their taxes could have a higher increase.
Before approving the 2020 budget, there was discussion among the supervisors regarding required increases in the district attorney's office budget to accommodate unfunded state mandates that kick in on Jan.1, 2020.
Additionally, several supervisors agreed with Shaw regarding dipping into the county's fund balance, and some suggested borrowing money for a needed Department of Public works road paver.
But Campbell said, "It's always cheaper to borrow your own money."
In what board chairman Bob Henke called one of the most civil budget exchanges he's experienced while on the board, the Washington County 2020 budget passed with six supervisors dissenting.
