Washington County budget officer files lawsuit over losing job

FORT EDWARD — The lawsuit served by Easton Supervisor Dan Shaw after being ousted as county budget officer claims he cannot be removed from his two-year term without “written charges and the opportunity to be heard.”

The Article 78 complaint argues the resolution appointing Hebron Supervisor Brian Campbell as budget officer should be annulled.

The resolution was passed May 29 during a special meeting of the Washington County Board of Supervisors, replacing Shaw with Campbell. After the meeting, a lawyer for Shaw served County Attorney Roger Wickes with the Article 78 lawsuit.

Shaw had served two years and five months as budget officer and was reappointed to the position in January. Some supervisors have said he has not been “mentally focused” or “mentally engaged” in the budget process.

Campbell, who has been a supervisor for 12 years, previously served as budget officer for eight years. He was on the board during the 2008 housing market crash, when the county faced similar financial difficulties as it does now with the coronavirus pandemic.

Shaw referred questions to his lawyer, Steven Greenblatt, who would not speak about the matter.