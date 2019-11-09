FORT EDWARD — Not all Washington County supervisors agree on how to spend the county’s money.
And in a Board of Supervisors finance committee meeting on Thursday morning, supervisors volleyed opinions back and forth about such budget line items as salaries, public works equipment, county road paving and spending from the fund balance.
As it stands right now, the Washington County tentative budget is at $34,260,150. As compared to the county’s 2019 budget, that figure is a 2.75 percent increase, or $916,938.
While that might sound like a large number, the increase keeps the county taxes below the state’s mandated tax cap and would be a negligible amount on most tax bills.
“For the average homeowner, it is not significant,” said county Administrator Chris DeBolt on Friday.
And according to county budget officer Dan Shaw, the amount on the average tax bill would be about $8 or $10, if property assessments remain the same.
“But, if someone’s (property) assessment changes, their tax bill could go up,” Shaw said. “If all else stays the same, then the increased tax levy is very minor.”
A public hearing on the county budget is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday during the Board of Supervisors annual meeting in Fort Edward.
Some budget increases are the result of unfunded state mandates, including new law enforcement mandates that change the way materials related to arrests and citations are handled.
With these mandates set to kick in on Jan. 1, county supervisors had to find a way to keep the public safe and still balance the 2020 budget.
As part of their budget planning, supervisors met with county District Attorney Tony Jordan in October before approving Jordan’s request for additional funds to meet the new state rules.
According to Jordan, they came up with a “bare bones” plan for additional staffing — four administrators, two attorneys, one investigator — at a cost of $1 million, and another $250,000 for IT needs.
Budget officer Shaw was opposed to Jordan’s plan, and he had presented a dramatically pared down version last month.
“We believe this is the bare minimum to insure we can comply with the known demands from the misdemeanor and felony cases” Jordan said to the finance committee. “Our plan is to be able to structure systems that help us deal with vehicle and traffic violations as well.”
You have free articles remaining.
Jordan added that they would not be able to prosecute certain cases if supervisors did not approve his request.
Voting down Shaw’s pared down funding proposal, the finance committee approved the funding Jordan requested.
As part of the process, Granville Supervisor Matt Hicks and Hebron Supervisor Brian Campbell presented several amendments, totaling $1.5 million, to the tentative budget on Thursday.
These additional funds would amend the tentative budget with $127,166 added for personnel adjustments, a $3,000 stipend for the real property director, $100,000 for public works equipment and $1.1 million for county roads, including $270,000 for bridges.
The way Hicks explained the additional expenses, they would not affect the tax levy because the money would come from the fund balance and holding for a year on a proposed capital project.
“These are the starting point amendments that we’re proposing,” said Hicks.
Nonetheless, budget officer Shaw said he was opposed to taking funds from the fund balance because they do not know how much is actually in the fund balance until after the end of the county’s fiscal year in January.
“They are guessing what the fund balance might be,” Shaw said.
When presenting the amendments, Hicks said their goal was to stay within the tax cap, meet the personnel requirements and take care of more than the seven and a half miles of roads Shaw proposed in his version of the budget.
“We did not feel comfortable paving just seven and a half miles of roads,” Hicks said. “That’s a real drawback from the 20 or so we are doing this year.”
A majority of supervisors said “yes” to the proposed amendments moving to the full board for discussion and voting on Friday.
Budget officer Shaw did not vote in favor of the proposed budget amendments.
“The budget isn’t just getting the number we want,” said Campbell. “It’s getting what our constituents want and need.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.