Washington County board updates remote meeting attendance policy

FORT EDWARD — The Washington County Board of Supervisors approved a members videoconferencing policy at its monthly meeting Friday, but wanted some clarification from County Attorney Roger Wickes before accepting it.

The policy, which conforms with state public officers law, requires supervisors to be present at meetings of the board or its committees unless extraordinary circumstances prevent them.

The majority must conduct the meeting at one or more locations where the public can attend. Members who want to participate from a location open to the public other than the supervisors’ chambers, such as a town hall, must notify the board clerk at least five days in advance. Members must also inform the clerk if they plan to attend from a private location, such as home or a hospital room.

The law gives examples of “extraordinary circumstances” such as disability, illness and caregiving responsibilities, but it’s up to supervisors to decide whether their circumstances qualify, Wickes said. He recommended that supervisors inform the clerk and state their reason for attending remotely during roll call. Reasons don’t have to be detailed: “medical reasons” is sufficient, Wickes said.

The law still requires a quorum of members at physical locations open to the public in order to do business.

Members who aren’t in a public location won’t count toward a quorum, but may participate and vote as long as there is a quorum.

Eventually someone will challenge a vote the person didn’t like on the grounds that a supervisor’s “extraordinary circumstance” wasn’t really extraordinary and the vote will wind up in court, Wickes said.

Easton Supervisor Dan Shaw said his town hall isn’t set up for members of the public to see what he sees on his laptop screen. He asked if he could put up a big screen in his town hall so the public could participate “and never come here again.” Wickes said he could, but White Creek Supervisor James Griffith said it would be an issue at his next campaign.

Hartford Supervisor Dana Haff pointed out that the county meetings are livestreamed on YouTube.

“If it’s livestreamed, who cares where the public is?” he asked. “The public has the right to observe.”

“That’s the way the law is,” Wickes said.

Remote attendance “is an option we should have just in case,” said Hebron Supervisor Brian Campbell.

If meetings don’t have a quorum, resolutions can be withdrawn until enough members can be present, said board Chair Sam Hall.

“We’ve been given the gift of technology to utilize,” he said, and the board can always change the policy if it’s misused or abused. He added that he didn’t see that happening with this board.

Hampton Supervisor David O’Brien said he wants board members in one place but also wants supervisors to be able to participate in meetings so they can make good decisions.

The policy was approved with only Shaw voting against.

In other business:

Haff objected to a resolution authorizing a contract with Contingency Management Consulting Group for development of a domestic terrorism prevention plan. The plan is required under an executive order signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul earlier this year. “Does it matter where a terrorist comes from?” Haff asked. “I could be labeled a terrorist for wearing my UltraMAGA hat. This will become political. Say not and give the sheriff what he needs to respond” to incidents. Wickes said the board will be able to approve or reject a plan. “The executive order specifies what the plan must contain,” said Putnam Supervisor Darrell Wilson, chair of the Public Safety Committee. “We have to fill it in. How we do it is up to us.” Deputy Director of Public Safety Tim Hardy said a plan would “put together an official framework of who will be involved so things aren’t falling through the cracks.” Different county agencies may be aware of threats but aren’t necessarily communicating with each other, he said. “If we pay attention to the Constitution, the plan will be OK,” O’Brien said. Shaw worried that the plan could become another unfunded state mandate. Haff is on the Public Safety Committee but said he wasn’t at the meeting where the resolution was developed and withdrew his name from sponsorship. He cast the only no vote.

Frederick Gage of Kingsbury complained that the county real property office redrew the map of two parcels he owns so that the house is now on the parcel set to go up for a tax auction. He was able to make a partial payment on one parcel, but if a taxpayer can’t pay the whole amount at once, the payment is applied to the most recent bill while penalties and interests continue to accrue on the older bills. He asked for a judgment to put the tax auction on hold until the change in parcel boundaries can be investigated. Haff called the tax law “predatory.”

The board approved a three-year extension of the county occupancy tax law after a public hearing. There were no public comments.

The board issued a proclamation recognizing Cybersecurity Month in October, urging the public to practice basic cyber hygiene practices, think before you click, update software, have strong passwords and enable multi-factor authentication.

The board set a public hearing on the 2023 tentative budget for 10:05 a.m., Nov. 18, in the supervisors' chambers.