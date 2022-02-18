Washington County board rescinds mask mandate for county employees

FORT EDWARD — The Washington County Board of Supervisors unanimously rescinded its mask mandate for on-duty county employees Friday, although with reservations about how the motion was introduced.

Hartford Supervisor Dana Haff, a frequent critic of COVID mitigation measures, introduced the resolution without co-sponsors. He did, however, have statements of support from all members of the state Legislature who represent Washington County, and U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville.

Haff said the board imposed the mask mandate in May 2020 as part of its plan to reopen county offices. The county administrator at the time said the county had to ensure its employees’ safety and comply with state and federal guidelines.

“Why did we have to have our own mandate?” Haff asked.

He criticized the May 2020 resolution for having no sunset date.

Masks, he said, “are useless.” He quoted from a recent Centers for Disease Control report on the effectiveness of masks, which found that “loosely-woven cloth offers the least protection.”

“If your glasses fog up, they’re not working,” Haff said.

Board Chairman Samuel Hall agreed to co-sponsor Haff’s resolution, noting that the CDC is expected to reduce masking recommendations in the next few days and the county’s infection numbers “are dropping rapidly.”

Argyle Supervisor Bob Henke said he supports the CDC guidelines and wasn’t comfortable rescinding the mask resolution just yet.

“I would have preferred a special meeting of the Health and Human Services Committee and consultation with Public Health,” Henke said, adding that resolutions should “go through the normal process.”

“A lot of things have changed” since 2020, said Hebron Supervisor Brian Campbell. “The masks kept the county operational. The mandate did its job. It’s time to rescind the resolution.”

Salem Supervisor Sue Clary said she supported state Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner’s, D-Round Lake, position that people who are more comfortable wearing masks should be encouraged to do so.

“We have to respect each other’s comfort zones,” Clary said. “I wish this had been introduced differently.”

Although the county’s infection rate is declining, “(COVID)’s not gone,” she said. “Let’s keep moving in the right direction.”

After the vote, Haff quipped that “this is the first time everyone’s agreed with me.”

“And it may be the last,” Campbell replied.

Temperature checks for visitors to the county Municipal Building and other county facilities will continue until Public Health gives clearance, Hall said in answer to questions from Easton Supervisor Dan Shaw and White Creek Supervisor Jim Griffith.

As of Friday, Washington County was still considered “high-risk” based on the level of community transmission, according to CDC data on the county’s Public Health website.

The county had 79 active cases and four residents in hospital care. The nonprofit Covidactnow.org rated daily new cases as very high, at 28.7 cases per 100,000, although the infection rate was low at 0.65 and the positive test rate was medium at 7%. Of the county’s 61,000 residents, 74.2% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

In other business:

Supervisors discussed the pros and cons of continuing to offer Zoom options for meetings. Six of the 17 supervisors were attending remotely on Friday, and several who were present said they appreciated being able to attend committee meetings without the time and expense of driving to Fort Edward. Hampton Supervisor David O’Brien said that more members of the public attend when the meetings are available online. On the other hand, “we’re more productive and focused when we’re in the same room,” Campbell said. Hall said he’d refer the matter to the Government Operations Committee. Haff said the county shouldn’t stop offering online options unless the state Legislature changes its Open Meetings Law, which currently allows government bodies to meet remotely.

Public Safety Deputy Director Tim Hardy said his department is continuing to offer COVID vaccination clinics, testing and masks, although demand has dropped. The department is working with county schools on plans to return to normal operations, he said. Haff asked whether the county can get the Novavax vaccine, which is manufactured by a well-established protein-based technology. Haff thought some people who have resisted vaccination with mRNA vaccines would be open to an alternative. Hardy said he didn’t know when the Novavax product might be available.

The board agreed that the county would be municipal partner for a federal grant of just under $1 million to the Washington County Fairgrounds to improve its broadband facilities. The funds are part of the American Rescue Plan Act’s Competitive Construction Grant program. Griffith said the fair will pay the required 20% match and the county will only serve as a pass-through.

