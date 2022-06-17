Washington County board passes law allowing attendance by videoconferencing

FORT EDWARD — The Washington County Board of Supervisors adopted a local law authorizing the use of videoconferencing by the board, its committees, and subcommittees on Friday during its regular monthly meeting.

The state Legislature authorized videoconferencing as an emergency measure when government bodies were unable to meet in person during the pandemic. Lawmakers extended that permission earlier this year, leaving it to local governments to decide whether and under what circumstances they could continue to meet remotely.

Under Washington County’s Local Law C of 2022, members of boards and committees are expected to be physically present for meetings unless they are unable to attend because of disability, illness, care-giving, or other “extraordinary circumstances.” The board or committee will make sure that members coming in remotely can be seen, heard and identified during the meeting. If someone plans to attend remotely, the meeting’s public notice must state that videoconferencing will be used, say where and how the public can view and participate in the meeting, and give a physical location where the public can attend.

County Attorney Roger Wickes said a meeting can always be noticed for the county Board of Supervisors’ chamber at the county municipal building. If a member plans to attend remotely from a public place, for example a town hall, that location must be included in the notice. In an emergency, for example when a member is joining from a car via a smartphone, that doesn’t have to be in the notice, Wickes said.

“The law sets what you can do,” Wickes said. Now the board “will have to work out the policies to implement it.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul has extended the mandate for another month, giving the county until July 14 to “figure it out,” he said.

In other matters Friday:

The board authorized Argyle Supervisor Bob Henke, the board’s vice chair, to execute an intermunicipal agreement with the town of Fort Ann for engineering, construction and maintenance of a joint highway maintenance facility, subject to approval by the county attorney. The county and the town have highway garages on adjacent properties and both need to be replaced. Sharing a new facility would be “practical and fiscally responsible” for the town and county, according to the resolution. The town would pay 60% of the cost and the county 40%, based on the percentage of their overall use. Fort Ann Supervisor Sam Hall is the county board’s chairman. Henke will negotiate the agreement to avoid conflicts of interest. The board accepted the $470,000 bid of LaBella, of Latham, for engineering and architectural services for the joint facility. LaBella was the lowest of five bidders. The county will apply for a local government efficiency implementation grant from the state Department of State to fund the construction. The grant, if awarded, would pay up to $200,000 for both the county and the town. Each would have to come up with a 10% local match.

The board accepted a $53,964 bid from Brownell Electric for replacement LED lights in Building B in the county municipal center. The bid, the lowest of four, is under the amount the board estimated. Hebron Superivisor Brian Campbell, chair of the Finance Committee, advised the board to “lock in these prices before they’re gone.”

The board set public hearings for 10:05 a.m. July 15 on the SUNY Adirondack 2022-2023 budget and a potential federal Community Development Block Grant application. The tentative community college budget is $30.7 million. The county would pay $1.6 million through county taxes. If awarded, the CDBG grant would provide community planning funds to evaluate the status and ownership of several senior housing units in the county. Wickes said the county needs that information in order to apply for other grants that could help with senior housing.

Hartford Town Supervisor Dana Haff questioned who is on the county’s Facility Safety Response Team, cited in two security resolutions the board approved, and who created the team. Haff was concerned approving a policy for a team that had not been set up by the board “was an end run around the Board of Supervisors,” creating a “shadow government.” Wickes said the team consists of the heads of the six county departments with day-to-day responsibilities for facility safety. “They meet on a regular basis. The board sets their policies,” he said. Haff, Granville Supervisor Matthew Hicks and Easton Supervisor Dan Shaw recommended that the board adopt a resolution confirming the members of the team and what they do.

