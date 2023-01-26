Washington County board OKs transferring $1M in sales tax revenue to capital planning fund

FORT EDWARD — The Washington County Board of Supervisors approved transferring $1 million in sales tax revenue to the county’s capital planning fund at its Jan. 20 monthly meeting, keeping an agreement board members made during the 2022 budget process.

Hebron Supervisor Brian Campbell, the county budget officer, wanted to put $1 million in the capital planning fund but other supervisors balked, concerned that pandemic-driven high sales tax revenues in 2021 might not continue in 2022. Supervisors compromised on restoring the $1 million if the year’s sales tax revenues exceeded $25 million. They came in at $27.7 million, triggering restoration of the funds.

The board then moved $200,000 from the capital planning fund to the contingency account for the Middle Falls highway barn project. The board had allocated $250,000 for the first phase of the project, but purchase of adjoining land cost $60,000 and engineering and architectural services came in at $359,000, leaving a deficit of $169,000. In a separate resolution, the board awarded engineering and architectural services to LaBella of Latham, the lowest of six bidders.

In other business:

The board approved an opioid settlement agreement with Teva, a drug distributor named in the county’s lawsuit against Purdue Pharma L.P. and other pharmacy companies. The suit, filed in Suffolk County, alleged that Teva failed to comply with its state and federal obligations to prevent diversion of prescription opioids to pharmacies and others in Washington County. Teva offered to settle with the county as part of a statewide agreement. No amount was named in the board’s resolution but some of the funds will be “restricted for use in opioid-related issues.”

The board agreed to write off deleted and uncollectible taxes for tax years 1954 to 1983. The county treasurer and real property tax director had determined that the parcels no longer existed, were roadways, or the taxes were uncollectible under state law. The total was $19,448, which was charged against the county’s allowance for bad debt account.

Cambridge Supervisor Cassie Fedler recognized Easton resident Kathryn Campbell for earning the Girl Scout Gold Award for community service. Campbell’s project was the creation of a safe haven for the Snowblazers snowmobile club trail in Cambridge. Campbell arranged for the donation of an 8-foot-by-10-foot shed, a 1971 snowmobile that she helped restore for display on the roof, heaters, tools, first aid kits, a picnic table, fire pit and seating so that riders on the trail have a safe place to rest and warm themselves and tend to minor mishaps. Campbell is also a member of the Greenwich High School Honor Society, a dairy princess alternate, cheerleader for three sports, and has a part-time job, Fedler said. She noted that the board has recognized Boy Scouts who earned their Eagle award but never a Girl Scout for achieving the Gold.

The board sent proclamations recognizing responders to the Dec. 14 accident involving a propane truck in Putnam. The half-full truck overturned, injuring the driver, and caught fire. Seventeen agencies from two counties and the state took 17 hours to rescue the driver, extinguish the fire, clear the scene and reopen the road to traffic. “I’ve worked a few of these in my previous life,” said board chairman and Argyle Supervisor Bob Henke, who is a retired conservation officer, “and they’re pretty tense and dangerous situations if you don’t handle them right. That was worthy of a proclamation.”

Dresden resident Marilyn Gordon asked the board to fund restoration of the county park at Huletts Landing. The staff has kept the buildings painted but “the situation is beyond paint,” she said. The park serves many families that don’t have lakefront properties on Lake George. Gordon said she’d like to see tax money come back to the community.

The board approved a settlement with Greenwich Solar 1 LLC, which operates in the town of Easton. In July, the company filed suit in state Supreme Court in Washington County against the Easton assessor, Board of Assessment Review, town of Easton and the county. The terms of the settlement were not cited in the resolution.