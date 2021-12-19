Washington County Board of Supervisors OKs changes to ag districts

FORT EDWARD — The Washington County Board of Supervisors approved the addition of three parcels to the county’s Consolidated Agricultural Districts and the removal of four Friday at its regular monthly meeting.

Under state law, counties can create agricultural districts to promote and protect agriculture. An agricultural district gives farmers tax advantages for land in production, some regulatory relief, and some protection from development and nuisance lawsuits from non-farming neighbors.

Washington County is one of the state’s agricultural leaders, with 185,291 acres farmed and 915 farms in 2017, according to the U.S. Census of Agriculture.

The additions were 143.6 acres in Putnam, District 2, owned by Lakeside Farm Properties LLC; 1.3 acres in White Creek, District 5, owned by Richard Dempsey; and 0.13 acres in Jackson, District 5, owned by Richard Stallmer.

Lakeside Farm produces more than 240,000 pounds of hay annually, hemp and hemp seed products, grass-fed beef steers, Ameraucana eggs and poultry, and forestry products. Some of the eggs are sold for hatching and others supply the Ticonderoga Co-op and the farm’s Farm-Stay bed and breakfast. The forestry land is sustainably harvested for wood products used on the farm.

Plans include establishing an orchard and on-farm brewery; expanding the beef herd; horse boarding, leasing, and breeding; and grass-feed poultry for meat, according to submitted information. The parcel will support another farm parcel of 296 acres.

Dempsey and Stallmer own other land that is already in an agricultural district. The additions will support agriculture and surrounding agricultural parcels.

Consolidated Districts 6, covering parts of Argyle, Fort Edward, Hartford, Hebron, and Kingsbury, and 7, covering parts of Granville, Fort Ann, Hartford, and Kingsbury, were up for their eight-year review. The board reaffirmed both districts.

John Fillmore, owner of a 4.27-acre parcel in Argyle, asked to have it removed from District 6. Fillmore wished to combine it with another parcel he owns that is not in the district. Neither parcel is used for farming. The removal left 41,883 acres in the district, 23,792 of them with agricultural exemptions, or 56.8% of the total acreage. The district includes 478 acres in the Washington Country Grasslands Wildlife Management Area and 282 acres under easement with the Agricultural Stewardship Association.

Three ASA projects underway will add 337 acres under easement.

Three requests to remove parcels were made in District 7, for a total of 1.51 acres. The owners, identified only by last names, were not using the land for farming and wanted to combine the parcels with non-farm land they own outside the district. After removal, the district had 49,950 acres, with 31,404 acres receiving agricultural exemptions, or 62.9% of the total. The Agricultural Stewardship Association holds 10 easements on 2,397 acres. Five projects underway will add 1,271 acres under easement.

