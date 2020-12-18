 Skip to main content
Washington County Board of Supervisors honors Sen. Betty Little
Washington County Board of Supervisors honors Sen. Betty Little

Sen. Betty Little

Hampton Supervisor David O'Brien, left, and Argyle Supervisor Robert Henke presented retiring state Sen. Betty Little of Queensbury with a plaque during the Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting on Friday in honor of her years of public service. Little will be retiring at the end of the year. 

The Washington County Board of Supervisors on Friday presented state Sen. Betty Little with a small token of their appreciation for her decades of public service as she prepares to retire at the end of the year.

Little, R-Queensbury, was gifted a plaque summing up her 25 years in Albany, including the past 17 years she spent representing the 45th Senate District. The plaque will be given to Little at a later date since the ceremony was held via Zoom due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“Elizabeth O’Connor ‘Betty’ Little,” the plaque reads. ”Compassionate. Thoughtful. Knowledgeable. Visionary. Always an advocate for the citizens of the 45th District. Thank you for 25 years of inspirational representation. We wish you a wonderful retirement.”

Little was also given a street sign from the county’s highway department commemorating her years of public service, which dates back to 1986 and includes a decade in Queensbury government and seven years representing the state’s 114th Assembly District.

“Senator, thank you for all you’ve done for the county and our townships, and for your district in general,” Samuel Hall, the chairman of the Washington County Board of Supervisors said. “You’ve been a godsend in many, many ways, and we certainly appreciate that.”

Little said she loved every minute of her decades of public service and enjoyed working with the board on important issues throughout the years. Washington County, she said, is a special place.

“Washington County is a wonderful county. I love all the towns and just being there. Every little community is a little bit different but certainly, in many ways, all alike, too,” she said.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George.

