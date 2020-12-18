Washington County Board of Supervisors honors Sen. Betty Little

The Washington County Board of Supervisors on Friday presented state Sen. Betty Little with a small token of their appreciation for her decades of public service as she prepares to retire at the end of the year.

Little, R-Queensbury, was gifted a plaque summing up her 25 years in Albany, including the past 17 years she spent representing the 45th Senate District. The plaque will be given to Little at a later date since the ceremony was held via Zoom due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“Elizabeth O’Connor ‘Betty’ Little,” the plaque reads. ”Compassionate. Thoughtful. Knowledgeable. Visionary. Always an advocate for the citizens of the 45th District. Thank you for 25 years of inspirational representation. We wish you a wonderful retirement.”

Little was also given a street sign from the county’s highway department commemorating her years of public service, which dates back to 1986 and includes a decade in Queensbury government and seven years representing the state’s 114th Assembly District.

“Senator, thank you for all you’ve done for the county and our townships, and for your district in general,” Samuel Hall, the chairman of the Washington County Board of Supervisors said. “You’ve been a godsend in many, many ways, and we certainly appreciate that.”