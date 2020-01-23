Washington County Board of Elections moves to Burgoyne Avenue site

Washington County Board of Elections

The Washington County Board of Elections has moved from the county municipal building on Route 4 in Fort Edward to a new location on Burgoyne Avenue.

The new address is:

Washington County Board of Elections

The School on Burgoyne

1153 Burgoyne Ave.

Fort Edward, NY

Phone:

518-746-2180

Fax:

518-746-2179

Hours:

Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.