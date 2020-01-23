Washington County Board of Elections moves to Burgoyne Avenue site

FORT EDWARD — Life might just be a little bit easier for Washington County Board of Elections officials following a recent move from the county municipal building on Route 4 to the former Burgoyne Avenue school.
"When we do our testing before an election, we won't have to be loading all our machines two at a time on the elevator," said Democratic Commissioner Jeff Curtis on Thursday afternoon.
Curtis explained that the Board of Elections has 43 voting machines that were housed in two locations, and for each election they would have to roll them down the hall to the elevator and then into vehicles.
Now, with everything in one location and a rear door, they can just move them right into the truck as well as service the machines as necessary from the one space.
Last May, the county purchased the 28,000-square-foot building situated on nearly 10 acres at 1153 Burgoyne Ave. in Fort Edward for $275,000 from the Hudson Falls school district.
At the time, the Hudson Falls school district's administrative offices and BOCES were located in the building. Since the sale, BOCES remains in the right half of the building under a $62,000 annual lease that expires in June.
Because county offices and work spaces are bursting at the seams, purchasing such a large property for that price gives the county room to grow, even though county officials will have to replace the building's roof and do electrical and information technology upgrades.
And now, six months after the sale, the Board of Elections is the first county department to move into the Burgoyne Avenue property, even though Buildings and Grounds staff are still completing the renovation of their space.
"On the Burgoyne Avenue property, the Board of Elections is in, minus mail delivery," said Chris DeBolt, county administrator, during the Board of Supervisors' Government Operations Committee meeting on Tuesday.
"We are still putting in electric to get all the machines over there and we are putting in a work bench for machines so they can pull machines up and work on them," he said.
While county Building and Grounds crews are working on electrical and other issues at the new location, they are also preparing office spaces for additional moves.
"We are still in the permit process for the Public Health (Department) part," said Matt Jones, Building and Grounds superintendent. "We have registered health clinics, and for the county health nurses to move to the new location there is an application process."
Additionally, because they have freezers and refrigerators for vaccines and other health-related items, there must be a reliable back-up generator in place before the clinics can move to the Burgoyne Avenue site, Jones said, adding that it is one of many things that have to happen before a move.
Jones said he envisions a staged move into the new space.
Once BOCES is no longer in the other half of the building, they county will consider other moves.
"We're not sure," Jones said. "We have to look at the spaces. Code Enforcement is also in the (county) annex (building) and maybe they will move, and the Public Defender's Office needs more room."
As far as the space in the county municipal building vacated by the Board of Elections, Jones said officials are keeping it open right now.
"We are doing other remodeling and we are hoping to use it as a displacement space," he said, adding that they have not decided what will go there.
