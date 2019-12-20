Washington County bids farewell to outgoing supervisors

“Take a good look,” she said. “We represent opposite ends of the political spectrum.”

Sharing a story about how far they have come, she details the first time they had to work together when she was chairwoman of the SUNY Adirondack Committee.

“I was trying to conduct a brain storming session at SUNY Adirondack, I was so angry with him,” she said, sharing that she abruptly ended the meeting and stormed out without her coat and it was the middle of winter.

“You only do that once in your career," she said, laughing.

"Dana and I have disagreed on many things … but Dana and I have worked together and this is what nonpartisan governing looks like," she said. "One of the reasons I appreciate Dana is he does his homework and this is what I admire."

"The other thing I admire about Dana is you know exactly where you stand," she continued. "There is no sneaking around."

In her tenure on the county board, Idleman has served on many committees — Agriculture and Planning, Community College, Health and Human Services, Finance, Public Works, Public Safety, and Personnel, chairing three of these — and she regularly attended additional committee meetings throughout the month.