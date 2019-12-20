Washington County bids farewell to outgoing supervisors

FORT EDWARD — With a farewell bipartisan message, Washington County Supervisor Sara Idleman urged Washington County lawmakers to remember, “You govern by working together.”
Idleman, a Democrat, has been the Greenwich town supervisor for a decade. But Friday’s Board of Supervisors meeting was her last, after losing a tight November election to Republican Don Ward.
“I served 10 years and these 10 years have been satisfying, really satisfying, and educational. I’ve met a lot of wonderful people,” Idleman said at the end of Friday’s meeting in Fort Edward. “And I’m going to miss a lot of people here at the county … I have worked ever since I got out of college, that would be about 50 years, and I think it’s time to take a break.”
One of five supervisors leaving the county board this month, either through election or retirement, Idleman said “there is no room for partisanship on the board.”
“I’m real concerned about something,” she said. “Once we become elected it is our job to govern. There are people on this board that I have disagreed with, but I have always used my voice and I have always said what I think is best for our constituents. When we govern, we always keep our constituents in mind.”
During Friday’s meeting, Board of Supervisors Chairman Bob Henke, R-Argyle, said he appreciated Idleman’s persistence even when they didn’t agree on an issue, adding that there were also many times they did agree.
Earlier in the meeting, Henke said that he would not serve as board chairman for a fifth year. In a Friday morning meeting, several members of the Republican caucus who control a majority of the towns’ weighted votes, chose Fort Ann supervisor-elect Sam Hall who was running against Henke for the slot, Henke said.
While it is not final until Jan. 2, Henke said it is likely given the votes.
Idleman expressed her disappointment that Henke would not be continuing as board chairman, during her presentation on Friday.
“I want to thank Bob Henke. He is an amazing leader,” she said. “He does his job with dignity, integrity and respect.”
In this past year alone, in addition to his town supervisor responsibilities, Henke has had to fill in for several county staff roles, including county administrator, zoning officer.
“He wants to get things done,” Idleman said. “He’s a tremendous leader; he is the face of the county. He shows up, he puts up. I’m disappointed to hear that (he will not be chairman).”
To illustrate her point about working together, Idleman called Hartford Supervisor Dana Haff to the podium, sparking cheers and laughter from supervisors and others at the meeting.
After hugging Haff, Idleman continued.
“Take a good look,” she said. “We represent opposite ends of the political spectrum.”
Sharing a story about how far they have come, she details the first time they had to work together when she was chairwoman of the SUNY Adirondack Committee.
“I was trying to conduct a brain storming session at SUNY Adirondack, I was so angry with him,” she said, sharing that she abruptly ended the meeting and stormed out without her coat and it was the middle of winter.
“You only do that once in your career," she said, laughing.
"Dana and I have disagreed on many things … but Dana and I have worked together and this is what nonpartisan governing looks like," she said. "One of the reasons I appreciate Dana is he does his homework and this is what I admire."
"The other thing I admire about Dana is you know exactly where you stand," she continued. "There is no sneaking around."
In her tenure on the county board, Idleman has served on many committees — Agriculture and Planning, Community College, Health and Human Services, Finance, Public Works, Public Safety, and Personnel, chairing three of these — and she regularly attended additional committee meetings throughout the month.
The county supervisors also passed resolutions recognizing the service of the outgoing supervisors.
"Richie I’m going to miss you," Henke said to the Fort Ann Supervisor Richie Moore, who did not seek re-election this year. "He has been somebody I could go to and ask for a really rational discussion of what sort of malarkey I was trying to pull and I always appreciated I could ask him for anything."
Moore, who was appointed vice chairman in January, served on the board for four years.
Putnam Supervisor John LaPointe, who served on the board of supervisors for 32 years, was budget officer for 10 years and vice chairman for eight years.
"We are losing a huge font of institutional knowledge," said Henke regarding LaPointe.
Outgoing Washington County supervisors include Richard Moore, Fort Ann, Sara Idleman, D-Greenwich, Terry Middleton, D-Fort Edward, Robert Shay, R-White Creek and John LaPointe, R-Putnam.
Incoming Washington County supervisors include Samuel Hall, R-Fort Ann, Don Ward, R-Greenwich, Lester Losaw, R-Fort Edward, Darrell Wilson, R-Putnam, James Griffith, D-White Creek.