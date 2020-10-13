Washington County back in yellow, cut off from Vermont

Washington County has been cut off from Vermont yet again, after being deemed a higher risk of coronavirus by the state of Vermont.

Those who want to cross the border, either to visit Washington County or to enter Vermont from Washington County, must quarantine for 14 days. Those who live in Washington County must quarantine before entering the state for non-essential reasons, while those who visit Washington County must quarantine after returning to Vermont.

That means that students who live just minutes away from Washington County, but in Vermont, are cut off from their sports teams, after-school clubs and extracurricular lessons, from music to dance.

If they do leave Vermont for those activities, they will have to quarantine at home for 14 days afterward, so they will not be able to go to school. The first time the county was deemed yellow, dozens of students and some teachers were taken by surprise and order to stay home from school. It created a strange situation in which teachers who lived in Washington County could continue to work, while students who visited the county for a two-hour baseball practice had to stay home.

People who travel to and from Vermont for essential reasons, including school, work and grocery shopping, do not need to quarantine.

Also Tuesday, dozens of Warren County students and staff, who were quarantined after being exposed at school to someone who had coronavirus, were released from quarantine. So far, none of the people quarantined has developed coronavirus.

