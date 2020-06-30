Washington County attempting to identify quarry workers exposed to COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An unknown number of people who work at an area slate quarry have tested positive for coronavirus, but they may not know it yet.

The quarry is in Fair Haven, Vermont, and the Vermont Department of Health tested workers after discovering a cluster of infections there. Some employees of the quarry live in Washington County.

The trouble is, Washington County has not received the identifying information on the workers who tested positive. Some gave only a first name to the Vermont testers, and some do not speak English well.

Washington County’s tracers have spent the last five days trying to identify the workers who tested positive, by coordinating with Vermont and the unnamed slate company. It’s not going smoothly, and as of Tuesday — five days after the test results came back — the county still hasn’t identified the Washington County workers.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that 12 New Yorkers tested positive, but he may have meant 12 workers in total tested positive. Washington County officials said they do not yet know how many workers live in the county, or the state.

Usually, when someone is tested, the county Department of Health calls them to tell them if they test positive. The caller also explains quarantine procedures at that time.