Washington County attempting to identify quarry workers exposed to COVID-19

An unknown number of people who work at an area slate quarry have tested positive for coronavirus, but they may not know it yet.
The quarry is in Fair Haven, Vermont, and the Vermont Department of Health tested workers after discovering a cluster of infections there. Some employees of the quarry live in Washington County.
The trouble is, Washington County has not received the identifying information on the workers who tested positive. Some gave only a first name to the Vermont testers, and some do not speak English well.
Washington County’s tracers have spent the last five days trying to identify the workers who tested positive, by coordinating with Vermont and the unnamed slate company. It’s not going smoothly, and as of Tuesday — five days after the test results came back — the county still hasn’t identified the Washington County workers.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that 12 New Yorkers tested positive, but he may have meant 12 workers in total tested positive. Washington County officials said they do not yet know how many workers live in the county, or the state.
Usually, when someone is tested, the county Department of Health calls them to tell them if they test positive. The caller also explains quarantine procedures at that time.
These workers have not been called by Washington County yet, and they may not have been contacted by anyone, Health Department spokesman Roger Wickes said.
When someone is tested, they are generally told to stay home until they get results. Wickes is hoping every worker obeyed that direction.
“If you’re sent home, don’t go out,” he said. “It’s not, ‘stay home unless you have to go to the grocery store, stay home unless you’re going to a graduation, stay home unless there’s fireworks at West Mountain.’ It means stay home.”
He added that anyone who feels sick should stay home, whether they worked for the slate company or not. And, he said, everyone needs to wear a mask. Masks do not protect the wearer, but if the wearer is unknowingly sick, the mask reduces the chance that others will catch the virus. If everyone wears one, even if they are sure they are not sick, everyone has a better chance of staying healthy.
“Wearing a mask works,” he said. “Wearing a mask needs to be portrayed as something courteous. It’s like holding the door open.”
Also on Tuesday, the state held mass testing in Ticonderoga for people who were exposed to coronavirus at a Mass at St. Mary’s Church. A man who was contagious and later tested positive for coronavirus attended the 9 a.m. June 21 Mass.
On Monday, Essex County officials said people should get a test if they develop symptoms. But on Tuesday, state officials set up testing because the virus can spread so quickly.
“I am encouraging anyone who attended the service to get a COVID test so that we can trace and isolate those infected and slow any further spread of the virus,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.
Tests were held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Anyone who missed that time period can call their doctor or the county Health Department for a test.
Cuomo also announced Tuesday that travelers must quarantine for 14 days if they arrive from a much larger list of states. The total list is: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.
He affirmed that the Capital Region can enter Phase 4 on Wednesday as well.
Also on Tuesday:
- Warren County reported no new cases, with one person still mildly ill and no one hospitalized.
- Washington County also reported no new cases, with three people still ill and no one hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported no new cases, with a total of 549 confirmed cases. There was also no change in recoveries, with 518 recoveries, 15 people still ill and one person hospitalized.
- Essex County reported no new cases, with one person still ill and no one hospitalized.
- The Capital Region reported a total of five new cases, a substantial decline.
- Both Saratoga Hospital and Glens Falls Hospital reported no coronavirus patients.
- Statewide, 891 people were hospitalized with coronavirus Monday and 13 people died.
