Washington County asking residents, businesses to complete broadband survey

Washington County is asking residents and businesses to complete an internet-speed test and survey as part of an effort to bring high-speed service to underserved areas.
The survey is the second phase of a two-part assessment begun earlier this year to map which portions of the county have access to high-speed internet. Identifying underserved areas could lead to securing grants to expand access.
Those with internet access are being asked to complete a brief test to determine if existing service meets the threshold for high-speed internet, 25 megabytes per second.
Residents and businesses are encouraged to complete the survey as soon as possible by visiting: www.washingtoncountybroadband.com.
Those without online access are still asked to fill out the survey, which will be made available at local stores, schools, libraries and town halls throughout the county. Respondents can also request assistance by calling the county Planning Office at 518-746-2290, or emailing broadband@washingtoncountyny.gov.
In addition, crews from ECC Technologies, a telecommunications company from Penfield, have been inspecting county utility poles to determine where high-speed internet cables are located.
The county entered into a $30,000 contract earlier this year to complete the study. The Lake Champlain-Lake George Regional Planning Board covered half of the cost, using money from the federal CARES Act.
Results are expected later this year.
The county had plans to complete a similar survey five years ago, but held off after the state announced its $500 million Broadband for All Initiative, which promised to bring reliable high-speed internet service to 99% of New Yorkers.
But with the final stages of the program expected to be completed later this year, county officials say many local people are still without internet service.
Once the study is complete, the county will use the results to apply for grants to extend broadband service.
The survey will be available for 10 weeks.
All information, including addresses and contact details, will be securely recorded and will not be released to any third party.
For additional information, email broadband@washingtoncountyny.gov.
