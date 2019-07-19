FORT EDWARD — The Washington County Board of Supervisors approved $103,000 in technology improvements for a recently purchased Burgoyne Avenue property during Friday’s Board of Supervisors meeting in Fort Edward.
“We just closed on it a couple of weeks ago,” said county Administrator Chris DeBolt about the property that was once the Burgoyne Avenue School and now houses BOCES and the Hudson Falls Central School District administrative offices. “Now that we own the building, we are remodeling the space.”
The technology upgrades are part of a multi-stage capital project designed to move Code Enforcement, Cornell Cooperative Extension, Weights and Measures, Public Health and WIC from the Fort Edward annex buildings at 411 and 415 Main St. in Fort Edward to the Burgoyne Avenue property.
According to DeBolt, the school district is slated to move from the building by Labor Day and the technological improvements pave the way for other scheduled remodeling before several county departments move in later this year.
“The office space is outdated and needs to be retrofitted for our offices,” DeBolt said.
With the technology upgrades, the capital project costs for the Burgoyne Avenue property are $452,000 — $275,000 for the building and $103,000 for technology upgrades — leaving $857,000 in the contingency account for the remainder of the capital project.
Eventually, county officials plan to replace the existing Department of Public Works shop, opening up more parking spaces at the county office building in Fort Edward.
“The current shop is quite old and too small,” DeBolt said, adding it was built in the 1930s. “It needs a new boiler and a new roof. It was built when the DPW had smaller, 1- or 2-ton trucks. Our trucks now have a capacity of 36 tons.”
Nonetheless, before demolition is possible, the county must first build a new, larger shop for the care and maintenance of DPW vehicles and equipment and that will take Board of Supervisors’ approval for the expense, DeBolt said.
In May, the Hudson Falls Central School District board approved the Washington County Board of Supervisors’ $275,000 offer to purchase the 28,000-square-foot building situated on nearly 10 acres at 1153 Burgoyne Ave., in Fort Edward. Subsequently, voters in Hudson Falls also approved the sale.
After closing on the deal in July, county leaders have been detailing information technology needs — licensing for more access door key fobs, network switching, installation of IP phones and wireless access points — in preparation for the fall move of county offices.
During the July Board of Supervisors Finance Committee meeting, DeBolt talked about the $15,000 purchase of 50 IP phones because the building is already wired for the technology.
"It would take a lot of time and money to wire the school with old phone lines, so the best course of action is to go forward with deploying IP phones as the offices move," he said.
DeBolt said in an interview last week that the county is fortunate because the school is already connected to the county's network.
"I think around the time they built the jail, the Hudson Falls school district created a fiber-optic ring, connecting the buildings," DeBolt said, explaining that at the time they needed it for incarcerated youth. "It is fortuitous now that the link is still in place."
When the school district offices move at the end of August, they will be moving into the high school.
"We are at the end of a wing so there will be an entrance/exit for community who need to visit district administration," said Superintendent Linda Goewey.
BOCES will remain in the Burgoyne Avenue building for the duration of its lease, which ends next year,
The decision to honor the BOCES lease will not affect or stall county plans, DeBolt said.
Samuel Northrup contributed to this report.
