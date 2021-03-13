Washington County appoints working group to oversee stimulus funds

Washington County will see $5.9 million — far more than the county lost in revenue last year — as a result sometime in the next two months, Nolette, the county’s treasurer, said.

“If our first half of the disbursement is $5.9 million, we’re luckier than our neighbors because we didn’t take a $5.9 million hit in 2020,” he said.

The county’s 17 towns will also see millions in combined funding separate from the county.

Several supervisors suggested using the money to help pay for a number of outstanding projects earmarked as a priority by the county in recent years, including constructing a new highway barn and upgrading critical infrastructure.

"There's all sorts of things that are priorities that are still priorities, and just because we have an amount of money that's supposedly coming to us ... I don't know if money should change those all that much," Campbell said.

He added: "But we certainly want to look out for our small businesses and our citizens. That's No. 1. But doing those priorities without borrowing money would also save them tax dollars and have a meaningful effect for the next 20 to 50 years."