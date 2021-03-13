Washington County appoints working group to oversee stimulus funds

With more than $11 million in federal aid on the way, Samuel Hall, chairman of the Washington County Board of Supervisors, on Thursday appointed an eight-person working group to help determine how the county will spend its share of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.
Hall appointed the working group during a virtual finance committee meeting, where supervisors talked at length about ways of possibly spending the $11.8 million in federal aid the county is set to receive under the latest COVID-19 relief bill signed into law on Thursday by President Joe Biden.
Ideas included increasing access to broadband and creating a number of funds to aid small businesses and assist residents with home improvements.
“These are not the only items that may be covered. There may be other ideas and thoughts that are out there and it would give them (the working group) a chance to brainstorm and then come back and report to the board,” Hall said.
The committee will be made up of: County Administrator Melissa Fitch; Treasurer Al Nolette and Director of Economic Development Laura Oswald; and supervisors Brian Campbell of Hebron; James Griffith of White Creek; Dana Hogan of Kingsbury; Matthew Hicks of Granville; and Robert Henke of Argyle.
Guidelines on how local governments can spend the money have yet to be revealed, but the American Rescue Plan will provide billions in long-sought funding for local governments across the country, including $3.9 billion for counties across New York and $825 million to small cities towns and villages throughout the state.
New York’s state government will receive $12.6 billion in direct federal aid, just shy of the $15 billion Gov. Andrew has been seeking for months.
"After fighting this pandemic on the frontlines, New York's counties and municipalities were loud and clear: They needed help and they needed it now to keep front-line workers on the job and prevent brutal service cuts. And today, to all towns, villages, cities and counties throughout New York I say: Help is on the way," U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-New York, said in a statement after the legislation cleared the Senate last weekend.
Local governments can use the funds to recoup lost revenue and provide financial assistance to households, businesses and nonprofits impacted by the pandemic.
Money can also be used to support essential workers, bolster local tourism and hospitality industries and improve water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
The federal government will provide half the allotted funds directly to counties across the country within 60 days.
From there, a county must certify it has used the funds before being allowed to access the remaining money, which will not be available no earlier than a year after the first payment is made.
Municipalities have through 2024 to utilize the money. Unused funds must be returned to the federal government.
Washington County will see $5.9 million — far more than the county lost in revenue last year — as a result sometime in the next two months, Nolette, the county’s treasurer, said.
“If our first half of the disbursement is $5.9 million, we’re luckier than our neighbors because we didn’t take a $5.9 million hit in 2020,” he said.
The county’s 17 towns will also see millions in combined funding separate from the county.
Several supervisors suggested using the money to help pay for a number of outstanding projects earmarked as a priority by the county in recent years, including constructing a new highway barn and upgrading critical infrastructure.
"There's all sorts of things that are priorities that are still priorities, and just because we have an amount of money that's supposedly coming to us ... I don't know if money should change those all that much," Campbell said.
He added: "But we certainly want to look out for our small businesses and our citizens. That's No. 1. But doing those priorities without borrowing money would also save them tax dollars and have a meaningful effect for the next 20 to 50 years."
Nolette said the county should look to partner with area nonprofits, including L.E.A.P, the county’s community action agency, to bolster job-training programs and local food pantries throughout the county, to help get the money to those in need.
“We’re going to need to find a way to get that money into our community, or we’re going to have to give it back to the feds,” he said. “I think you can all agree that we would rather have it in our community than to give it back to the feds.”
