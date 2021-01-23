Washington County appoints new administrator

“I live in Washington County, I love Washington County, and I’m dedicated to the position," she said. "I’m going to do my best to be successful and meet and exceed everyone’s expectations."

The county administrator is tasked with overseeing day-to-day operations in the county and reports directly to the Board of Supervisors.

COVID-19 has taken a toll on the county’s finances since taking root in the state last March, and with cases continuing to rise, the county’s Health Department has at times struggled to complete contact tracing in a timely manner as it continues to test residents for the virus.

The recent rollout of the vaccines has also presented a new set of challenges and highlighted the need to resolve a long-standing issue in the county.

A lack of broadband internet in some parts of the county has prevented residents from receiving vital information on the vaccine and prevented others from making appointments.