Washington County appoints new administrator

Washington County has a new administrator.
The county’s Board of Supervisors on Friday appointed Melissa Fitch, the county’s longtime personnel officer, to the position after conducting a series of interviews earlier in the week following a monthlong search.
Fitch assumes the role on Monday, replacing Chris DeBolt, who resigned the position late last year after five years of service in order to take a similar job in Ontario County.
For the past 7 ½ years, Fitch has worked closely with the county’s two previous administrators in her role in the Personnel Department, which made applying for the position an easy decision, she said.
“I’ve worked very closely with those two county administrators, so when the position became available, it made sense,” Fitch said. “It seemed like an opportunity I couldn’t pass up because of the experience I have with the county.”
Fitch will earn a base salary of $97,632 in her new role.
Danelle LaPann, a clerk with the Personnel Department, will take over Fitch’s current role on an interim basis.
Fitch said she's committed to the job, but recognized she is taking over a challenging position at an even more challenging time.
“I live in Washington County, I love Washington County, and I’m dedicated to the position," she said. "I’m going to do my best to be successful and meet and exceed everyone’s expectations."
The county administrator is tasked with overseeing day-to-day operations in the county and reports directly to the Board of Supervisors.
COVID-19 has taken a toll on the county’s finances since taking root in the state last March, and with cases continuing to rise, the county’s Health Department has at times struggled to complete contact tracing in a timely manner as it continues to test residents for the virus.
The recent rollout of the vaccines has also presented a new set of challenges and highlighted the need to resolve a long-standing issue in the county.
A lack of broadband internet in some parts of the county has prevented residents from receiving vital information on the vaccine and prevented others from making appointments.
On Friday, the county rolled out a 24/7 help line in order to provide residents without reliable broadband with the latest vaccine information, but Fitch said the county must continue to work with the state and other partners to resolve the issue.
“It’s always been an issue in Washington County, and yes, at this time it’s becoming even more of an issue," she said. "I hope that it’s something that can be rectified in the near future because it is a very unfortunate situation, especially right now.”
