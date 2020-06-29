Washington County Antique Fair will happen in August
EASTON — The Washington County Antique Fair will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 1 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 2 at the Washington County fairgrounds.

To comply with the state’s NYForward plan, masks will be required for everyone, including dealers and customers. The fairgrounds will have disposable masks for sale at the ticket booth. There will be one-way foot traffic and hand-washing stations. Social distancing will be practiced at ticket lines, food vendor lines, dining tables and porter service.

Admission is $5 for adults; $4 for seniors; and free for children under 14. For full details about the COVID-19 safety plan at the fairgrounds, go to http://fairgroundshows.com/2020-changes.

