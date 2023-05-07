EASTON — With roughly 8,000 people from the local area and beyond moseying around at the Washington County Antique Fair this weekend, the event’s organizers are always looking to grow.

Michael Green, manager of the fair since 2006, said that the antique fair is always looking to maximize the best for both exhibitors and customers. This year he said the fair was packed to the brim with both.

“We have 209 exhibitors here but we sold 268 spaces. There are some people who double up on spots. We’ve had more dealers in the past before COVID, but we’re selling the same number of spaces,” he said.

The Washington County Fairgrounds hosts the fair of collectibles and Rebecca Breese, co-manager, said the community-driven event is able to not only be reflected in Washington County, but others among the upstate region, as well.

“We’re hosting a community event, we’re bringing people into the community that maybe have or haven’t been here before,” she said. “They come and support the exhibitors and vendors. Then they go out into the community and they’re supporting other locations, as we have seen more organizations pop up with their own mini antique show. People are spending a whole day or more in Washington County.”

Green explained that the fair has been running at the fairgrounds for 28 years and was started by his uncle, George. The first show had around 30 dealers and used a smaller portion of the fairgrounds.

“He retired and went to Florida so I took over. I had one year where I was working with him, then I took over and have been doing it since then,” he said. “They were mostly contained to one building and a couple of the pole barns and that was the whole show.”

One change for this year was moving the entrance to the fair to have enough parking for attendees. What started in one small back parking lot is now using the same parking and entrance as the county fair.

“Since we started growing it’s become too small, so we switched things over to the Route 29 entrance and parking lot,” he said.

As group of people meandered their way through the buildings and pole barns of the fairgrounds, the smell of fries, pizza, fried dough and more lingered through the air.

Breese said that the food vendors are grateful for more events being hosted beyond the country fair.

“This is another event that they get to open up for and make money for their charitable organization,” she said. “Prior to the pandemic, everyone talked about losing their income from the fair, but they lost their income from events like this that help get them get startup money for all of their summer programs and camps.”

Breese also spoke to the diversity of customers at this year’s fair. She said that in all her years of watching the antique fair grow, she said she has watched the number of young people in attendance grow.

“Eight years ago when I first started coming here it was a rarity that somebody from their 20’s was here. It was people looking for fine China or uranium glass. Now it’s more modern and a bit more reduce, reuse and recycle,” she said. “You have your useful items and then items that can be repurposed, and I think that is an interesting dynamic.”

With goals of a possible online registration next year for exhibitors, Green said the antique fair is something he is always looking to grow.

“We’re always looking to expand for exhibitors, which is more stuff for people to buy or more variety and have a communal atmosphere,” he said.