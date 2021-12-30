Washington and Warren counties report COVID deaths on Thursday

Warren County Health Services and the Washington County Public Health Department both reported additional COVID-related deaths on Thursday.

Washington County reported that a 72-year-old resident died from COVID on Wednesday.

The county's report, issued Thursday morning, stated that the individual had been recently hospitalized and was fully vaccinated.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and the caregivers of our lost community member," Washington County officials said in a news release.

The Warren County resident was over the age of 100 and lived at home prior to being hospitalized with the virus. The county stated in a news release that this person was not vaccinated.

Warren County officials offered their condolences to the family and loved ones.

Also, county officials said the New York State Department of Health notified Warren County this week about the discovery of three cases of the omicron variant from positive test results obtained on Dec. 16.

Warren County has now documented cases of both COVID variants, omicron and delta.

Health Services Director Ginelle Jones reminded county residents of the high transmission rates associated with the omicron variant in the news release.

“Please celebrate the new year safely. We know that this more contagious variant is present in our community, and that it is likely resulting in our local and regional increase in infections. Please stay home if you do not feel well, consider using a home rapid test before heading to a gathering and help us safeguard our most vulnerable residents,” Jones said.

Warren County

Warren County Health Services reported 123 new COVID cases and 33 recoveries on Thursday.

Of the new cases reported, 62 involved fully vaccinated residents.

Health Services is now monitoring 730 active cases, with 717 experiencing mild illness. The county now has 972 residents under mandatory quarantine due to exposure.

There was no change reported in the number of hospitalized cases, which remains at 13. Five patients are critically ill and the remainder have moderate illness. Four of the critically ill are unvaccinated. Overall, nine of the 13 who are hospitalized are unvaccinated.

Glens Falls Hospital spokesman Ray Agnew reported 27 COVID patients with eight individuals now in the ICU.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate in the county continues to increase and stood at 10.2% on Thursday.

Washington County

The Public Health Department processed 67 new COVID cases on Wednesday, with additional cases not yet processed due to the number of positive test results in the county, according to a news release Thursday morning.

Of the new cases recorded, 15 involved fully vaccinated individuals.

The county reported 38 recoveries.

According to the report, nine residents are currently hospitalized with COVID.

The Public Health Department is now monitoring 255 active cases, with 1,250 persons under monitoring due to exposure.

Washington County officials warned the community of the recent surge in winter cases and urged county residents to consider vaccination.

According to the #nysvaccinetracker, 37,482 county residents have received the complete vaccine series and 40,078 have now received one dose.

The health department has recorded 1,162 breakthrough cases to date, with 10 of those cases resulting in death.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county was 10.1% on Thursday.

