Washington and Warren Counties announce a change in COVID data reports

Warren and Washington counties both reported a change in the way COVID data will be reported on Thursday, after the state announced a the new contract tracing guidelines earlier this week.

“As our Public Health team continues to prepare to transition case investigations to the NYS VCC (Virtual Call Center), in alignment with Governor Hochul’s announcement relative to contact tracing and case investigations, we will only be able to accurately report a portion of the previous case categories as our Public Health team will not be managing the full caseload and process as we have previously,” a news release from Washington County stated.

The county’s Public Health Department announced Thursday, due to other changes in the case investigation process, not all the same information is being collected and they will no longer report on local breakthrough cases or be regularly publishing the cases by town map.

Warren County Health Services made a similar announcement on Thursday.

“Starting this week, those 18 and under or 65 and older who are diagnosed with COVID-19 will receive priority attention from New York state case investigators. In general, New York state case investigators will direct those between the ages of 19 and 64 who are diagnosed with COVID-19 to new New York State websites for isolation and quarantine orders,” the county’s news release stated.

According to Warren County officials, the websites are not active as of yet.

Health Services will no longer be able to provide certain COVID data, including breakthrough cases, the report said.

Neither county reported the vaccination statistics for Thursday.

Warren County

Warren County Health Services reported 1,068 active COVID cases on Thursday, which includes 326 new cases and 880 recoveries.

As of Thursday, the number of hospitalizations remains at nine with two individuals in the ICU. Seven of the patients have been vaccinated.

Glens Falls Hospital spokesman Ray Agnew said the hospital had 25 COVID patients on Thursday morning, with two in the ICU.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 17.3%.

New potential COVID exposures in Warren County include:

Pizza Hut, Main Street, Queensbury, Jan.8, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. No mask worn.

Walmart, Route 9, Queensbury, Jan. 7, 8. Mask worn.

Washington County

The Washington County Public Health Department reported a total of 1,032 active cases on Thursday, which included pending cases, according to the news release.

Two more residents have been hospitalized, making the total now 19.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 16.9%.

