Discussions to replace the Lake George Warriors logo will continue when students return to the classroom. The school is updating communications, including how they contract for services and for tools such as their website and social media pages, officials said during the Lake George Central School District Board of Education meeting Tuesday.

The hunt for new logo will continue when students return to the classroom on Sept. 7.

“The nickname survey will close on Aug. 23 and has had a tremendous response,” Superintendent John Luthringer told the board. More than 700 people had responded to an online survey that the school is trying to use for locals only, but Luthringer admitted that doing so is not entirely possible.

“As we get into the fall we’re going to have a student-lead process working on a logo design,” he said. Luthringer said design companies are already waiting in the wings to help with the process, but the district wants the project to be student-led.

“We know we have some very talented and artistic students here that will want to be involved in the process.”

Communication effortsLuthringer also provided an update about the district’s efforts to communicate with the public.

Marcy Reisinger is a communication specialist with Capital Region BOCES and works three days a week in Lake George schools. Schools may contract with BOCES and get state aid when they do so.

“Behind her, there are graphic design, social media, website development specialists, video production, crisis management, and printing services,” Luthringer said.

The district’s website went through a revamp process. Reisinger told the board that the new site provides a cleaner look and is easier to navigate for the community, parents, and students. It was the largest project for the 2022 school year.

Social media started to take off for the district last year after the introduction of an Instagram account. Reisinger said that the account caters for younger audiences such as students. They also use Facebook and X, formerly Twitter.

“Our Facebook presence was huge this year. The amount of people who follow us increased 10.3%,” she said.

Facebook impressions, the number of times posts appear on someone’s feed, increased by 43.3%. Facebook post engagements, any interactions such as comments or likes increased 54.3%.

The district made a switch from Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex BOCES’s communication program to the Capital Region BOCES communication program last July.