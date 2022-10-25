Warrensburg voters approve $13.5 million school capital project

WARRENSBURG — Residents of Warrensburg Central School District on Tuesday approved a $13.5 million capital project.

The vote was 154 in favor to 33 against the project, which would include renovations to all district buildings. Most of the work would occur at the junior-senior high school. It includes renovating the science classrooms, adding dedicated classrooms for career and technical education and creating a collaboration workshop space, according to a newsletter about the project. In addition, the parking lot would be redesigned to separate student parking from the bus drop-off and the pavement resurfaced.

Work at the elementary school includes replacing windows, resurfacing the parking lot and repairing the entry columns. Flooring and ceilings in select areas would also be replaced.

Work at the bus garage includes replacing the deteriorating flooring, emergency lighting and lighting fixtures.

Voters also approved by a vote of 155 yes and 31 no a proposition to tap $2 million from the district’s capital reserve fund to offset the cost of the project.

The district is bonding the remaining $11.5 million and receives 80% state aid reimbursement, which means there is no additional increase in taxes as a result of the project.

Residents also approved a third proposition unrelated to the capital project. By a vote of 160-26, residents authorized the district to continue to provide transportation for all students in kindergarten through sixth grade regardless of where they live.

"On behalf of our Board of Education and administration, we thank everyone who came out to vote and for the continued community support," Superintendent of Schools Amy Langworthy said in a statement.