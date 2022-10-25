 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Warrensburg voters approve $13.5 million school capital project

  • 0
Warrensburg voters approve $13.5 million school capital project

Seen here is a rendering of a collaboration workshop, which would be added in a $13.5 million capital project that residents of Warrensburg Central School District approved on Tuesday.

 Provided image

WARRENSBURG — Residents of Warrensburg Central School District on Tuesday approved a $13.5 million capital project.

The vote was 154 in favor to 33 against the project, which would include renovations to all district buildings. Most of the work would occur at the junior-senior high school. It includes renovating the science classrooms, adding dedicated classrooms for career and technical education and creating a collaboration workshop space, according to a newsletter about the project. In addition, the parking lot would be redesigned to separate student parking from the bus drop-off and the pavement resurfaced.

Work at the elementary school includes replacing windows, resurfacing the parking lot and repairing the entry columns. Flooring and ceilings in select areas would also be replaced.

Work at the bus garage includes replacing the deteriorating flooring, emergency lighting and lighting fixtures.

People are also reading…

Voters also approved by a vote of 155 yes and 31 no a proposition to tap $2 million from the district’s capital reserve fund to offset the cost of the project.

The district is bonding the remaining $11.5 million and receives 80% state aid reimbursement, which means there is no additional increase in taxes as a result of the project.

Residents also approved a third proposition unrelated to the capital project. By a vote of 160-26, residents authorized the district to continue to provide transportation for all students in kindergarten through sixth grade regardless of where they live.

"On behalf of our Board of Education and administration, we thank everyone who came out to vote and for the continued community support," Superintendent of Schools Amy Langworthy said in a statement. 

Michael Goot is night and weekend editor of The Post-Star. Reach him at 518-742-3320. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Diner owner asks police to investigate phony political mailing

Diner owner asks police to investigate phony political mailing

Glens Falls diner owner Jerry DiManno said he has asked the state police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Glens Falls Police Department to investigate a fraudulent political letter claiming that he is urging people to vote against U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, in the Nov. 8 election.

Crash sends first responder to hospital

Crash sends first responder to hospital

A member of the North Warren Emergency Squad was taken to the hospital Sunday evening with non-life-threatening injuries after a Queensbury man crashed into his emergency vehicle on Main Street.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: These are the worst U.S. cities to retire in

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News