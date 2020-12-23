 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Warrensburg Town Hall closing to public
0 comments

Warrensburg Town Hall closing to public

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg Town Hall will be closed to walk-in traffic effective Monday.

People who wish to contact any of the town offices may call the following numbers:

  • Town clerk and tax collector: 518-623-4561
  • Water/sewer collector: 518-504-4114
  • Town supervisor office: 518-623-9511
  • Planning and zoning office: 518-623-9214
  • Assessor’s office: 518-623-3300
  • Town court: 518-623-9776
  • Town landfill: 518-623-3096
  • Town highway department: 518-623-9522

Appointments for an in-person meeting may be made by calling the town clerk’s office at 518-623-4561.

No one will be admitted into the building without wearing a face mask.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Former Fort Edward dewatering facility

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News