Warrensburg Town Hall closing to public

WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg Town Hall will be closed to walk-in traffic effective Monday.

People who wish to contact any of the town offices may call the following numbers:

Town clerk and tax collector: 518-623-4561

Water/sewer collector: 518-504-4114

Town supervisor office: 518-623-9511

Planning and zoning office: 518-623-9214

Assessor’s office: 518-623-3300

Town court: 518-623-9776

Town landfill: 518-623-3096

Town highway department: 518-623-9522

Appointments for an in-person meeting may be made by calling the town clerk’s office at 518-623-4561.

No one will be admitted into the building without wearing a face mask.

