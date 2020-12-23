Warrensburg Town Hall closing to public

WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg Town Hall will be closed to walk-in traffic effective Monday.
People who wish to contact any of the town offices may call the following numbers:
- Town clerk and tax collector: 518-623-4561
- Water/sewer collector: 518-504-4114
- Town supervisor office: 518-623-9511
- Planning and zoning office: 518-623-9214
- Assessor’s office: 518-623-3300
- Town court: 518-623-9776
- Town landfill: 518-623-3096
- Town highway department: 518-623-9522
Appointments for an in-person meeting may be made by calling the town clerk’s office at 518-623-4561.
No one will be admitted into the building without wearing a face mask.