Warrensburg Town Board to hold hearing on proposed special tax district to support EMS

WARRENSBURG — The town will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Town Hall on creation of a special tax district to support the Warrensburg EMS.

The district would include the town of Warrensburg only, although the service also covers the town of Thurman.

At Wednesday’s Town Board meeting, Supervisor Kevin Geraghty said he was at first opposed to a town tax district and wanted Warren County to create a countywide tax district. That was not possible under state law. Lake George already has a special tax district for its emergency medical service, Geraghty said.

“This is a funding mechanism,” Geraghty said.

Based on the service’s annual budget of $362,000, property owners would pay just under a dollar per $1,000 of assessed value, he said.

“People expect service 24/7,” Geraghty said. “I want to make sure Warrensburg has the best coverage possible.”

Geraghty submitted a proposed map of the special tax district. It can be viewed at Town Hall.

In other Town Board matters:

The board accepted a bid of $977,734 from Synagro to dredge the lagoons at the wastewater treatment plant. Synagro’s bid was the lower of two received and was approved by the town engineer. The lagoons have not been dredged since the plant opened in 1992. “It’s a big job,” Geraghty said. “It needs to be done.” The town will have to borrow the money for the project but the dredging will make the lagoons operable for the next 20 to 30 years. The town may consider raising sewer rates, which were last adjusted in 2010, he said.

Nearly 130 children have enrolled in the town’s summer recreation program, Geraghty said, double or triple the usual number. They’re about evenly divided between the athletics program and the arts and crafts program. Children also receive some academic enrichment. The town is working with Warrensburg Elementary School on the program. The school will allow activities to move to the elementary gym on rainy days so there won’t be any cancellations due to bad weather, Geraghty said.

The town beach at Echo Lake is open and fully staffed with lifeguards, Geraghty said. Swim lessons have begun.

To protect the town water supply, the Water Department is asking customers to limit lawn watering to no more than two hours a day.

The town has been notified that it will receive a second payment of $202,563 from the federal American Rescue Plan Act’s local fiscal recovery fund, Geraghty said. That brings the total the town will receive from the program to between $404,000 and $405,000, he said.

The board made a negative SEQRA declaration on the town water transmission main project, meaning it would cause no significant environmental harm. The board also approved a permanent water line easement agreement for properties involved in the project.

A public hearing on an application for a housing rehabilitation grant of up to $400,000 will be held next month immediately after the EMS tax district hearing. If approved, the grant from New York State Homes and Community Renewal would allow up to $25,000 per eligible homeowner.

Scott Fitzgerald, of Solar On Earth, described how joining a community solar project could save the town 10% on its electricity bills. Fitzgerald said his company works with solar photovoltaic project developers to recruit customers. Community solar projects allow residents and businesses to get the benefits of solar electricity without having to install their own panels. The state is promoting solar power to meet its renewable energy goals, Fitzgerald said. The program is free to join and free to cancel, Fitzgerald said. Many municipalities in the area have already joined. Although some businesses no longer participate because they closed during COVID, Fitzgerald said he knew of no one who left because of dissatisfaction with the program. National Grid will continue to deliver power and handle billing. Geraghty said the board will discuss the matter at its August meeting.