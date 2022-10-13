Warrensburg Town Board overrides state tax cap as it sets new budget

WARRENSBURG — The town tax rate will go up by 98 cents per $1,000 of assessed value in 2023, after the Town Board voted Wednesday evening to override a state tax cap meant to limit property tax increases.

The jump is almost entirely due to the town’s establishment of an ambulance special tax district, which enables the town to fund Warrensburg EMS Inc. as part of the general fund.

The town will allocate $345,000 for the EMS in 2023, which is $325,000 more than the town could raise in taxes under the cap.

“We just don’t have the assessed value to absorb this kind of increase in the budget” without increasing taxes, said Town Supervisor Kevin Geraghty. “It’s not something we enjoy doing, but something we have to do.”

Geraghty said he hoped the EMS budget can either be reduced next year or the town’s assessed value will go up, so taxpayers don’t see continually rising rates.

There were no comments from the public during a public hearing on the override at the beginning of the meeting.

Town Board member John Alexander said the increased funding would allow the EMS “to keep its good people,” rather than losing them to higher-paying jobs.

“The squad is busy,” said Town Board member Bryan Rounds. “We have to stand behind them. They’re an important asset to our community.”

Town Board member Richard Larkin noted that prices for many commodities are going up.

“The town is in the same situation,” he said.

The ambulance tax district accounts for 97 cents of the tax increase. The general town tax rate is only going up by 1 cent, Geraghty said.

“I promised the taxpayers (the increase) would be under a dollar,” Geraghty said.

Property owners in the lighting district will pay an extra 5 cents per $1,000 of assessed value due to the higher cost of electricity.

In other matters:

Warrensburg Central School District Superintendent Amy Langworthy and district Business Manager Jennifer Switzer presented the district’s $13.5 million capital project that will go up for a vote on Oct. 25. The project includes infrastructure, health and safety, and instruction-related repairs, maintenance, and improvements at the elementary, junior-senior high, bus garage, and maintenance buildings. Most of the work will be at the junior-senior high school, where classrooms will be updated and reconfigured to bring classrooms in the same subjects to the same area. Major changes in the career technical education area will improve trades instruction. The education system nationally “is doing a disservice to many students by pushing college,” Langworthy said. “Students don’t know what the other opportunities are.” Employers have job openings locally and regionally in technical occupations such as carpentry and pipefitting, she said. School districts north of Warrensburg have told her they’d rather send their CTE students to Warrensburg than bus them to BOCES CTE centers in Hudson Falls or Saratoga Springs. Because of the district’s $2 million capital reserve fund and 80% state building aid, the project will have no impact on taxes, Switzer said. Geraghty said approval of the project would be “the right move for this community. We want kids to stay in the community.” Voting will be from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Oct. 25, outside the junior-senior gym. More information is available at the school’s website, www.wcsd.org/page/2022-proposed-capital-project.

The board raised the sewer rate by $25 per quarter to cover the increased cost of maintenance at the wastewater treatment plant.

The board will hold a public hearing on the 2023 tentative budget at 4:30 p.m., Oct. 26, at the Town Hall.

A comprehensive town plan workshop will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Oct. 27, at the firehouse at 18 Elm St. Representatives from LaBella Associates and the town’s comprehensive plan committee will conduct workshops to identify needs and opportunities and develop a common vision for the town’s future. All are welcome.

Leaf pickup is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Oct. 17-21 and Oct. 24-28. No leaves will be collected after the 28th.

The Water Department will flush hydrants from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays from Oct. 17 through Oct. 28. Water customers may see some discoloration.

The Warrensburg Volunteer Fire Company Halloween parade starts at 4 p.m., Oct. 31, at the Richards Avenue parking area across from Hudson Headwaters Health Center. Costume judging will follow at the school.