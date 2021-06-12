Warrensburg Town Board meets with residents in-person for first time in more than a year

WARRENSBURG — The Town Board opened its monthly meeting to the public for the first time in-person in more than a year Wednesday evening, drawing some lively public comment.
Resident and local business owner Kathy Ferullo challenged the town’s economic development efforts.
A retail plaza at Exit 23 of the Northway has drawn businesses and customers away from Warrensburg and only benefits the town of Lake George, she said.
“The secret of keeping businesses here is to patronize them,” Ferullo said.
The former Hickory Hill Ski Center is an ongoing issue, she said, and she questioned whether it’s realistic to expect it ever to reopen.
Town Board member Richard Larkin called the property “derelict” and said he oversaw repairs there for the owner.
Given the housing shortage in the region, Larkin said he thinks the property would be more beneficial if developed for housing rather than recreation.
Bud York, the former Warren County sheriff who is running for Warrensburg town supervisor, wanted to know how much electricity the solar panels at the town wastewater treatment plant are generating and where the power is going. Town Attorney Robert Hafner said the electricity goes to the wastewater treatment plant and the town receives a $22,000 credit on its electric bill.
Town Supervisor Kevin Geraghty said he and Hafner have tried numerous times to contact the developer since they last met with him in 2018, but he’s never responded.
“We want to shut the panels down and see what the town’s credit is with National Grid,” Geraghty said. “It’s still zero cost to the taxpayers. We don’t own the equipment, but we’re trying to work it out.”
In other business:
- The town has until the end of December if it wants to ban retail cannabis businesses, Hafner said. If the town changes its mind, it can opt in later, but not opting out before the deadline means it will lose the chance permanently, he said. Towns that allow cannabis sales will share sales tax revenues with the state and county, Hafner said. “There will be financial consequences if the town opts out,” he said. Resident Jim Hull said he has followed the growth of the cannabis industry and owns stock in cannabis companies. “If you opt out, the man six miles south won’t opt out,” he said. “It’s here to stay. People in town already smoke it and bake it into cookies. You’re talking about some serious money.” Geraghty said the board will discuss the issue further at its July meeting.
- The board discussed a proposed resolution opposing a Warren County charter review commission. The commission is expected to support changing from a county board of supervisors to a separately elected county legislature. Geraghty said the small towns in the northern part of the county could lose their representation. Larkin agreed that the small towns need representation, but also wanted to look at statewide statistics of which counties have boards of supervisors and which have legislatures. The resolution was tabled until July.
- With the proposed solar power development at Blister Hill officially dead, the board discussed whether Hackensack Mountain and Blister Hill should be declared town parkland to prevent future development. Town Board member Brian Rounds warned that the designation would be a “one-way street,” requiring the town to do an acreage swap elsewhere and an act of the state Legislature to reverse it. He was also concerned that declaring it parkland could prevent developing town water wells on the land. Hafner said the boundaries of the town-owned land aren’t clear and need to be researched.
- The board approved advertising bids for removing sludge from the lagoons at the wastewater treatment plant, conducting a Phase 1 environmental study of the old highway department property on King Street and rebidding the conversion of one tennis court to two pickleball courts. Bids will be opened starting at 7 p.m. at the town’s July 8 meeting.