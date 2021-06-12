Warrensburg Town Board meets with residents in-person for first time in more than a year

WARRENSBURG — The Town Board opened its monthly meeting to the public for the first time in-person in more than a year Wednesday evening, drawing some lively public comment.

Resident and local business owner Kathy Ferullo challenged the town’s economic development efforts.

A retail plaza at Exit 23 of the Northway has drawn businesses and customers away from Warrensburg and only benefits the town of Lake George, she said.

“The secret of keeping businesses here is to patronize them,” Ferullo said.

The former Hickory Hill Ski Center is an ongoing issue, she said, and she questioned whether it’s realistic to expect it ever to reopen.

Town Board member Richard Larkin called the property “derelict” and said he oversaw repairs there for the owner.

Given the housing shortage in the region, Larkin said he thinks the property would be more beneficial if developed for housing rather than recreation.