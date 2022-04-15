Warrensburg Town Board eyes streetlights savings plan

WARRENSBURG — The Town Board on Wednesday approved contracts with the New York Power Authority to take ownership of the town’s streetlights from National Grid and install LEDs on a digital control system, a move expected to save the town at least $48,000 annually.

Casey Mastro, a senior key account executive with the NYPA’s Smart Street Lighting NY office, addressed the board Wednesday at its regular monthly meeting.

NYPA is a nonprofit that provides energy data for municipalities so they can make good decisions, Mastro said.

The town is paying National Grid about $80,000 a year for 495 streetlights. Of that, $45,000 is a utilities charge that covers maintenance and $35,000 is for power, an arrangement that he likened to “the worst car lease ever.” He advised the town to “take ownership to get out from under this model” and get a maintenance contract with an outside contractor at a lower price.

NYPA does competitive bidding for design, equipment and installation.

“You don’t have to worry about that,” Mastro said.

The town will see immediate savings when it purchases the streetlights since the utility fee will disappear, Mastro said.

LEDs are energy-efficient, and a digital control system will further reduce power consumption, he said. By being able to control the power to each light individually, the town can extend the life of the lamps without compromising safety, and can dim lights at low-traffic times or for special events such as fireworks displays.

Mastro gave board members what he called a “very conservative report” showing a payback period of 16 years, but said he expected it would be much shorter.

Town Board member Richard Larkin, noting that the expected life of an LED is 25 years, asked what would happen at the end of that time. Mastro said he couldn’t predict whether LEDs would change but control systems certainly would.

“It will be time to upgrade your assets,” he said.

The board approved agreements for conversion of the existing lights and for maintenance.

Mastro recommended having the town counsel review a master agreement with NYPA before the board approves it.

Mastro said the project would be assigned to a design consultant while the town pursues purchase of the lights from National Grid. If all goes well, the new system could be in place late this year or early next year, he said.

Town Supervisor Kevin Geraghty said he reached out to Mastro about converting the streetlights several years ago “but the timing wasn’t right.” Interest rates are low now and the technology is improved, he said.

“We’ve vetted this a couple of times,” Geraghty said. “We could save half of what we’re paying now.”

In other matters:

Warrensburg Central School has inquired about connecting to the town and county sewer system, Geraghty said. The town engineer told Geraghty it can be done, and the school will pay for the connection. The sewer system is technically a county project “so there are a lot of regulatory things that would have to pass,” Geraghty said. He called the proposal “very preliminary.”

The board approved commencement of an action against Ash Real Estate Holding LLC, owner of the Grist Mill property on River Street. The former restaurant has been derelict since a fire destroyed it. The owner has not responded to orders to clean up the property.

The economic development committee is exploring how to word a request for quotations (RFQ) from potential developers of the former highway garage, Larkin reported. The EDC would like to see a 50-unit senior housing project there, he said. The committee is also discussing codes for solar photovoltaic installations, housing grants, water/river development, and a senior and/or tourism shuttle. The committee wants to prioritize projects and complete the most important, he said.

Town Historian Sandi Parisi proposed May 9 for an annual Floyd Bennett Day. That’s the anniversary of the day in 1926 when Bennett piloted polar explorer Richard Byrd over the North Pole. Bennett was born in Warrensburg but most people in town have no idea who he was, Parisi said.

Warrensburgh Beautification Inc. is co-sponsoring a workshop April 28 at Richards Library on rehabilitation tax credits for homeowners and businesses in the historic district. More information is available on the town website.

Spring leaf pickup will be May 16-19 and May 23-26.

Geraghty said he’s looking for six town residents to serve on a committee to oversee the update of the town’s comprehensive plan. The town is also seeking people for the Planning Board and Zoning Board of Appeals. Those interested should contact him by May 2.

The town is taking applications for jobs with the summer recreation program.

