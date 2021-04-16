Warrensburg Town Board asks solar energy developer to withdraw application

WARRENSBURG — The Blister Hill solar energy project is dead, as the Town Board voted unanimously Wednesday evening to ask the developer to withdraw its application for the site.

Based on public comments, “people don’t want it,” town Supervisor Kevin Geraghty said.

The solar project, proposed by Cipriani Energy Group of Colonie, would have occupied 17 acres of town-owned land near the former Blister Hill ski area. A hiking trail to the summit of Hackensack Mountain would have been relocated and the lower part of the trail would have become the solar facility’s access road.

The project underwent a town site plan review on March 2.

Cipriani and the town had negotiated a 25-year lease that would have paid the town about $950,000 in total, but residents wanted the land kept open.

To conform to COVID-19 requirements, Wednesday’s meeting was livestreamed on YouTube with no public in attendance in Town Hall.

In other business:

The town will receive $433,288 in federal stimulus funds, Geraghty said, the second-highest amount in the county. The board will schedule a workshop session to discuss what to do with the money.

The board approved five changes to the town’s zoning laws. The size of temporary structures was increased from 100 square feet to 144 square feet to conform with county code. Snow was added to the list of foreign objects that cannot be placed on roads or sidewalks, although a comment in the YouTube live chat pointed out that snow is not foreign to the area. The purpose, board members said, is so that the code enforcement officer can cite people who toss snow from private land onto a public road or sidewalk. The definition of mobile, modular and manufactured homes was changed to conform with county code. Donation bins will require permits. Board members said the change will allow the code enforcement officer to verify that the bin was placed by a legitimate charity, control where bins are placed, and have a contact in case bins aren’t serviced. The board established special use permits in the hamlet mixed-use zones, so property owners can request uses that aren’t covered in the zoning regulations.

The board approved a bond resolution of $205,077 to purchase a 2021 Western Star 4700SF tandem dump truck, to be delivered in June, and a bond resolution of $154,877 to purchase an Elgin Pelicans P street sweeper. The purchase costs will be offset in part by funds from other parts of the budget.

The board approved sale of the 2005 Volvo tandem dump truck and plow for $22,200 on the govdeals.com auction site.

The board approved a request from Warrensburg High School to hold graduation on the town recreation field on June 25. Geraghty said the outdoor graduation last year proved popular. The board also gave a go-ahead to the Warrensburg Volunteer Fire Company to hold its annual Smoke Eaters Jamboree from July 19 to July 25 at the recreation field.

Town highway cleanup will be the weeks of May 10 and 17, Monday through Thursday. Hydrants will be flushed between Monday, April 19, and Friday, May 7, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily.

The board approved the recreation field band concert schedule, every Wednesday evening from June 23 to Sept. 8. The board is looking for quotes from food trucks to provide refreshments.

