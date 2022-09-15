Warrensburg Town Board approves creating EMS tax district

WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Town Board on Wednesday unanimously approved the creation of a special tax district to support Warrensburg EMS Inc.

The district will follow the fire district boundaries.

The town was paying the EMS service $80,000 a year through its general fund. The special tax district is expected to raise $250,000 to $300,000 per year, said town Supervisor Kevin Geraghty.

Geraghty said he would work with the EMS staff to “trim the budget a bit,” but noted that Chester, Horicon and Bolton Landing are also raising their rates for emergency medical services. “Maybe in the future we can combine services, but we can’t do it now,” he said.

Residents could petition for a permissive referendum on the special tax district but no petition was submitted, Geraghty said.

The new tax district will increase the amount of property taxes residents pay above the state tax cap, which requires a public hearing. The board set the hearing for 7 p.m. Oct. 12 at the town hall.

“We’ve never broken the tax cap since it came in,” Geraghty said. “I understand the taxpayers are feeling this burden. We’ll do our best to keep town taxes level.”

In other business:

The board accepted a bid of $174,000 from Real Construction Co. to replace a water main on the bridge between Warrensburg and the town of Lake George. The town received three bids, all within a few hundred dollars of each other, Geraghty said. The town will install a temporary main between fire hydrants so service on the far side of the bridge won’t be interrupted.

The board agreed to purchase a Caterpillar 420XE backhoe for the landfill, water, and sewer departments under state contract for $130,565.

Rates at the cemetery will go up on Jan. 1 by $100 for graves and the urn garden, $25 for a corner marker, and $100 per service charge. The fee for the winter vault is unchanged. Town Board members noted that this is the first increase in 15 to 20 years, and will be competitive with other cemeteries in the area. The fees support the cemetery’s maintenance.

The town is up to 77 short-term rentals paying occupancy taxes to the town, Geraghty said. The board granted occupancy tax funds to the Smoke Eaters Jamboree, the Hickory Legacy Foundation and the Town Highway Superintendents Association of Warren County for their advertising expenses, and to pay for extra band concerts this summer.

The wastewater treatment plant failed a solids test, a direct result of the lagoons being full of sludge, Geraghty said. The town’s contractor plans to come in October to pump them out. The town doesn’t yet know what it will do with the sludge. “There’s no place locally to put it,” Geraghty said. The town has made other improvements at the waste water treatment plant, and when the pumping is completed, “we should be good for the next 20 to 30 years,” Geraghty said. Geraghty noted that the state recently prohibited lead water pipes. Any water customers who think they have lead water lines on their property should contact the water department, he said.

Twenty to thirty children a day participated in the summer youth program, held in cooperation with Warrensburg Central School, Geraghty reported. He said he was “pleasantly surprised” by its success and would like it to return to five days per week next summer.

The highway department will collect curbside yard debris the weeks of Oct. 17 and 24.

The World’s Largest Garage Sale takes place Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 and 2. “We hope to have a banner year,” Geraghty said. He urged residents to follow the rules about parking during the event.