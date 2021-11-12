Warrensburg Town Board adopts budget

WARRENSBURG — The town tax rate will stay the same for 2022, $3.79 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, under the budget unanimously adopted by the Town Board on Wednesday evening.

Total appropriations, including special districts, are up by $99,429 to $4,653,060, according to town Supervisor Kevin Geraghty. Revenues are projected to increase by $62,100 to $2,526,629, leaving $1,756,943 to be raised by taxes. That’s $15,861, 1.2%, more than this year.

Although the county budget is not complete, Geraghty said he expects to see an increase of 4 or 5 cents per $1,000 in the town’s county tax rate. The town’s assessed value went down and raised its equalization rate, he said.

Geraghty noted that real estate in town has been selling for more than its assessed value, which can affect the equalization rate. The town’s value should go up for the next budget year but the town may have to do a revaluation. The most recent revaluation was done in 2008, he said.

Most town employees received a 3% raise, Geraghty said.

He applauded them for working through the COVID pandemic. The town’s debt load is “very, very small,” he said, and the town is doing a good job of maintaining its equipment.

There were no comments or questions from the public at the hearing before the budget was adopted.

In other matters:

A motion to appoint Joyce Reed as an alternate to the Planning Board failed, with Town Board members Bryan Rounds, Donne-Lynn Winslow and Richard Larkin opposed. Geraghty and Town Board member John Alexander voted in favor. Resident Gary Cooper questioned why the board voted against Reed. Rounds said Reed was very vocal on the proposed Dollar General project on Main Street. Winslow said she received a mailing from an anti-moratorium group that said derogatory things about her and was “taken aback.” She believed Reed was affiliated with the group. Reed “may be qualified but I wouldn’t vote for her,” she said. Larkin said there were unspecified issues “involving Town Hall.”

Cooper also criticized the board for spending $5,000 on attorney fees for the proposed moratorium on new commercial retail development, which the board ultimately voted to drop. Cooper claimed that some of the board members didn’t know about the moratorium, but Rounds said all five board members sat in on the meeting with the attorney.

Cooper asked who owns a 30-foot strip of land next to his property on Echo Lake. Cooper said he’d like to buy it but it appears no one is paying taxes on it. After some discussion of the lake’s history, Geraghty said he believed the town acquired it some years ago to install a dry hydrant. “We’ll get further clarification,” Geraghty said.

The Chazen Companies has finished test holes at a site on King Street that could be a new town water source, Geraghty said. The town attorney is talking to the owner about developing a well there.

The town attorney is also contacting the owner of the Grist Mill property, which remains a ruin almost a year after the restaurant was destroyed by fire. Geraghty said he’s heard nothing from the owner since August.

Warrensburg School Superintendent John Goralski, who will be leaving the district in December, praised the town and community for its support of the school. “I’ve worked in four districts during my career, and I’ve never seen the cooperation I’ve seen here in Warrensburg,” Goralski said. He thanked town water and sewer manager Tracy Benoit for helping to keep the school open.

