Warrensburg Town Board adopts budget for 2023

WARRENSBURG — The general town tax rate will go up by a penny per $1,000 of assessed value, to $3.80, under the 2023 budget the Town Board approved Wednesday.

Special tax districts will mostly have bigger tax increases.

Town appropriations for 2023 are $3,232,000, town Supervisor Kevin Geraghty said Wednesday during the board’s regular monthly meeting. The town expects $1.7 million in revenues and will take $106,808 from the fund balance, leaving $1.337 million to be raised by taxes. That’s only $20,000 more than 2022, Geraghty said. The budget includes “modest raises” for all town employees, which may be increased “if finances hold,” he said.

The lighting special tax district’s 2023 budget is $106,915 with revenues of $50, leaving $106,865 to be raised by taxes. The tax rate will go up by 5.8 cents per $1,000, bringing the total to 42.9 cents. The rise is due to the higher cost of electricity, Geraghty said.

In September, the board created a townwide ambulance special tax district to ensure the town continues to have emergency medical services. Expected costs for 2023 are $345,000, for a tax rate of 92.4 cents. Sewer rates will go up by $25 per quarter. Water rates may be adjusted later in the year.

On the other hand, the fire district, which is separate from the town, is reducing its budget to $580,176 and its tax rate by 1.5 cents, to $1.21 per $1,000. Warren County expects to cut the county tax rate by about 38 cents, Geraghty said.

The Town Board members spoke in favor of the budget and there were no public comments. The budget was approved unanimously.

“The town won’t succeed unless it brings in more businesses,” Geraghty warned. “We can’t do it on property taxes alone.”

Unlike neighboring towns like Bolton and Lake George, Warrensburg has no high-value properties with Lake George waterfront, he said.

“We need willing partners to invest their own money” to help the town qualify for development grants, he said.

In other matters:

The economic development committee met with Norabelle Greenberger, a senior planner with consultant LaBella, to discuss a state grant opportunity for up to $2 million for housing improvements. “We have a short list of properties that might qualify,” said Town Board member Richard Larkin, the committee’s chairman. Larkin also noted the number of new restaurants that have opened in town. “The future appears to be bright,” he said.

A delay in state approval for certain chemicals needed for dredging the water treatment plant’s lagoons will postpone the project until spring, Geraghty said. The contractor has pledged to keep the same price. Work on the transmission line from the water storage tower has begun, as well as replacement of the water line that crosses the Route 9 bridge. Service to customers on the far side of the bridge has not been interrupted and the job should be done in three weeks.

Christmas in Warrensburgh festivities will be held Dec. 3 and 4, said Teresa Whalen, director of Warrenburgh Beautification Inc., which organizes the celebration. Events on Dec. 3 include a tree ornament workshop, an indoor holiday market and artisan fair, a Christmas sip and paint, and breakfast and lunch with “Christmas characters” at Sulla Terra restaurant. The town holiday tree will be lighted at 6 p.m. in the bandstand. The board approved use of the Town Hall for Toyland, and Town Hall grounds for Santa, pony rides and a petting zoo.