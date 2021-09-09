Warrensburg to hold 9/11 ceremony

WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Fire Company will hold a 9/11 memorial service on Saturday.
The event will take place at 7 p.m. at the Floyd Bennett Memorial Bandstand.
The town did not have the ceremony last year because of COVID-19.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today