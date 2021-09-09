 Skip to main content
Warrensburg to hold 9/11 ceremony
Warrensburg to hold 9/11 ceremony

WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Fire Company will hold a 9/11 memorial service on Saturday.

The event will take place at 7 p.m. at the Floyd Bennett Memorial Bandstand.

The town did not have the ceremony last year because of COVID-19.

