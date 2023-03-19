WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Board of Education on Monday will discuss adding school resource officers (SROs).

The meeting is set for 6 p.m. at Warrensburg Junior-Senior High School at 103 Schroon River Road.

Superintendent of Schools Amy Langworthy said she believes the conservations about adding the officers started around 2018 with then-Warren County Sheriff Bud York.

“He approached schools and said he thought that he might have retired sheriff’s (officers) who would be interested in serving as SROs,” she said.

Langworthy, who was the principal of Warrensburg Elementary School at the time, said people had strong feelings about having a full-time police presence in schools. Some supported the idea, others didn’t.

“We did have a big community forum where people came and kind of made their points about their side or their opinions, or asked questions to the Board of Education,” she said. “Initially the majority of the board didn’t approve budgeting for them.”

But the discussion didn’t stop there. As a measure to ensure the safety needs of all students are always being met, Langworthy said the district often reviews its procedures and makes adjustments accordingly.

“Obviously, when board members change, people have different opinions, things like that,” Langworthy said. “So there was a time when SROs were already approved by the district, but then there was nobody available to fill the slots.”

When more retired officers who were willing to work part-time in the district did become available, Langworthy said the cost had jumped from $35,000 to $75,000, so the board decided to make more cost-effective safety upgrades the priority that year.

“They were looking at other measures schools could take to address some of the concerns,” Langworthy said. “Counselors were added, social workers, different supports like that were put in place.”

The district also added some practical security upgrades as well such as a more diligent public access procedure and sensors at all entrance/exit points to alert officials when doors are left ajar.

“It’s certainly not the same as having an SRO, but they’ve definitely taken measures to secure buildings more and try to put in place programs for students to address mental health needs of the school and community,” Langworthy said.

Once COVID-19 struck, Langworthy said the conversations regarding school safety shifted drastically and all talk of SROs practically ceased, probably because there wasn’t really anybody in the buildings for quite sometime or it was very restricted to certain people.

“And people were focused about other things,” she said.

Now that schools are returning to more normal operation, and the threat violence continues to plague districts across the country, parents are once again turning their attention to how protected their children will be at school.

Langworthy said that when an off-the-cuff comment made at a BOCES event sparked concern, some parents inquired about reopening the SRO discussion. The board took action and sent out a districtwide survey, to gauge the community interest in having SROs in the schools.

“Overwhelmingly people were in support of SROs for the district,” Langworthy said.

At the Feb. 13 school board meeting, the board reviewed the results of the survey and voted to include $80,000 to the 2023-2024 school year budget to be used for hiring two SROs. Warren County Sherriff Jim LaFarr, whose office will oversee the SRO program, is scheduled to appear at the meeting to discuss the possible options.

“You want somebody that will make a positive connection with the students and with the community and with the staff,” Langworthy said. “The person that you get is equally as important as the position.”