Warrensburg to convert all streetlights to LEDs

WARRENSBURG — The Town Board voted unanimously Wednesday to proceed with converting the lighting district’s 495 streetlights to LEDs. The estimated cost is $587,219.

The town’s streetlight bill has increased steadily and may exceed the $87,000 the town budgeted for this year, town Supervisor Kevin Geraghty said during the town’s regular monthly meeting. The conversion is expected to save more than $22,000 annually.

The project will replace both the lamps and the fixtures, which the town will be able to choose. The town will lease the lights for the first two years, then take ownership of them. National Grid will retain ownership of the poles. Maintenance will be provided for two years through the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority. After that, the town will hire an outside company for maintenance.

The lights will be computer-controlled, allowing the town to reduce power for energy saving and dim or turn off lights when they aren’t needed, Town Board member John Alexander said. They’re expected to last 25 years.

Resident Gary Cooper challenged the project during a public hearing at the beginning of the meeting. “We’re spending almost $600,000 to save $87,000 a year?” he asked.

Alexander said National Grid is already replacing streetlights with LEDs as they burn out.

“Our lights are antiquated. They want us to convert,” he said.

The town will issue a bond anticipation note and pay off the bond with savings from the conversion, Geraghty said. He couldn’t say when the project would break even, but believed “there will be a savings eventually.”

Town Board member Bryan Rounds said he expected the project will be less expensive than estimated.

Cooper said no other towns in the area have converted to LEDs and questioned why Warrensburg should be the “guinea pig,” as he said the town was for short-term rental regulations. “Let’s see what other towns save,” he said.

A woman in the audience said Glens Falls has either converted or is about to convert its streetlights.

Warrensburg has set the standard for other towns in the area with its short-term rental regulations, Geraghty replied. He is willing to have the town set the standard for streetlights, he said.

Aside from Cooper and the woman, the only other comment at the hearing was an email from a Cambridge resident who claimed that LEDs can be harmful to people with epilepsy.

Town Board member Richard Larkin said he supported the conversion concept, but wanted a 30-day delay on a vote “to do due diligence. What are the other downsides?” he asked.

Alexander said a supporting document sent by the Cambridge resident was outdated.

“The lights are better now,” he said.

Alexander said the town looked at converting the lights 10 years ago, but the town would have had to train its highway workers to do the maintenance.

“Now we can hire a company,” he said.

In other business:

A comparison with a list of short-term rentals compiled by Warren County turned up 10 STRs that didn’t have town permits, Geraghty said. The owners were contacted and complied with the town regulations, he said. “We’re now up to 64 STRs,” Geraghty said. “We get a lot of requests (from other towns) for the Warrensburg law. We get a lot of cooperation from the owners. I’m proud of the owners and proud of how it’s handled.”

The town will open bids for dredging the wastewater treatment plant’s lagoons on June 24. A previous round of bids was rejected when all came in too high. Geraghty said the project will probably cost close to $1 million, but “we should get a better price this year.” The lagoons were last dredged in 1992. Cleaning them will make the plant more efficient, he said.

The town is working with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and state troopers to enforce a camping ban at town parks, which close at 9 p.m. The town has posted no-camping signs, Geraghty said.

The town’s equalization rate has been set at 96%.

Geraghty gave updates on the old highway garage property and the Grist Mill restaurant site. The board will allow the Warrensburg EMS to take part of the old highway garage property for expansion of its building. Once the EMS knows how much land it needs, the board will discuss what to do with the remainder, Geraghty said. It could be sold or developed for senior housing. The board will seek public comments. Also, the town took the owner of the Grist Mill property to court for ignoring cleanup orders. “We didn’t give the owner any more time,” Geraghty said. He expects the court will issue a ruling by August.

