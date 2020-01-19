Warrensburg teen charged after alleged threat
Warrensburg teen charged after alleged threat

WARRENSBURG -- A 14-year-old Warrensburg student was charged with a felony Friday in connection with a written threat that was found related to the school earlier in the day.

State Police did not disclose what was written. School officials reported finding a threatening comment around 7:25 a.m. Friday, and State Police determined who was responsible and filed a charge of making a terroristic threat, a felony, several hours later.

Authorities said there was no indication that the teen planned any actual violence.

The teen's name was not released because of his age. He was released to a parent pending supervision by the Warren County Probation Department.

