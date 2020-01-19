Warrensburg teen charged after alleged threat

WARRENSBURG -- A 14-year-old Warrensburg student was charged with a felony Friday in connection with a written threat that was found related to the school earlier in the day.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

State Police did not disclose what was written. School officials reported finding a threatening comment around 7:25 a.m. Friday, and State Police determined who was responsible and filed a charge of making a terroristic threat, a felony, several hours later.

Authorities said there was no indication that the teen planned any actual violence.

The teen's name was not released because of his age. He was released to a parent pending supervision by the Warren County Probation Department.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0