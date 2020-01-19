Warrensburg teen charged after alleged threat on social media

WARRENSBURG — A 14-year-old Warrensburg student was charged with a felony Friday in connection with a written threat on social media that was found related to a student at the school earlier in the day.

State Police said the teen threatened to kill several of his fellow students. School officials reported finding a threatening comment around 7:25 a.m. Friday, and State Police determined who was responsible and filed a charge of making a terroristic threat, a felony, several hours later.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The teen was located at the school.

Authorities said there was no indication that the teen planned any actual violence.

According to Warrensburg Central School District spokeswoman Amy Hoffer, the threat was made toward another student outside of school and law enforcement was contacted immediately.

The teen's name was not released because of his age. He was released to a parent pending supervision by the Warren County Probation Department.

Love 3 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 8 Angry 3