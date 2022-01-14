Warrensburg sidewalks to be replaced this summer

WARRENSBURG — If all goes well, sidewalk replacement along River Street and Route 418 could start in July and be done in October, according to a consultant for the project.

Speaking Wednesday evening at a public hearing on the project, Amanda Kinley, with engineering firm Greenman-Pedersen Inc., said 1.3 miles of new sidewalks will be installed between Johnson Drive and the Judd Bridge (Route 418 crossing). Thirty-three utility poles must be relocated to the back of the sidewalk so they will be safely out of the way of traffic and snowplows, she said.

Sidewalks in front of Curtis Lumber will be flush with the pavement, so the business’ traffic isn’t disrupted, Kinley said. Where the sidewalk is raised, curb cuts will be ADA-compliant, with textured inserts so people with low vision know there is an intersection. Crosswalks will be marked with reflective, high-visibility striping.

GPI will submit plans to the state Department of Transportation in February and expects to receive approval in March, Kinley said. The project should go out to bid in May.

Factors beyond the consultant’s control may delay the project, Kinley said. They include how quickly DOT grants approval, how soon National Grid can relocate the poles, whether contractors will be available to bid in May, and shortages of materials.

The project has $685,000 in funding from the federal Transportation Alternatives Program. Cost estimates so far are $824,000, with prices going up “astronomically,” Kinley said. The cost of striping, for example, has increased by six times, she said.

However, in-kind work from the town Department of Public Works will bring the deficit down to $47,000. Funds may be available from the Adirondack Glens Falls Transportation Council to cover the shortfall. Supervisor Kevin Geraghty said the town could absorb the extra cost if necessary.

In answer to a question from the audience, Kinley said burying the power lines would cost $1 million per mile. While National Grid will relocate the poles at its own expense, the town would have to pay for putting them underground.

In other business:

The town board decided to allow people who receive the senior citizen property tax exemption to skip recertifying this year, as allowed by Gov. Kathy Hochul. Seniors were excused from recertifying last year due to pandemic concerns.

The planning board received and reviewed more information from the applicant for the proposed Dollar General store, Town Board member Bryan Rounds reported. The board did a review and found the project would have no significant environmental impact. The board tabled the matter until its next meeting on Feb. 1.

Town Board member Richard Larkin said he was approached by organizers of a Jeep event who want to use the Hickory Hill recreation area, and referred them to the Hickory Hill manager. No Jeeps would be in the watershed area, he said.

Geraghty said he’s received three letters from people interested in former Town Board member Donne-Lynn Winslow’s seat. Winslow resigned from the board in December before the end of her term. Geraghty said he is seeking legal advice about how long the appointment would last.

The board granted a 30-day notice waiver for a liquor license application for Ash Anand, CEO of Lotus Estate, LLC. The board also approved an out-of-district water agreement with the new owner of the McDonald’s property at 3632 State Route 9, Lake George. The terms of the agreement are unchanged.

Results of the community survey on what people would like to see in Warrensburg will be posted on the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce website at

and possibly the town website at

, Larkin said. Due to COVID, plans for a public presentation were scrapped.

The board approved a final proposal from Ray Audio Video to improve the audio system in the courtroom for $2,752.

Larkin thanked the property owners who have paid their taxes in the first 12 days of the month.

The board’s next meeting is 7 p.m. Feb. 9 at the town hall.

