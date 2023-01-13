Warrensburg seeks state grant to pay for demolition of old highway garage

WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Town Board voted on Wednesday to apply to the Restore NY program for a grant to help pay for the demolition of the old highway garage.

The estimated cost is $345,000. The state grant would cover up to 90% of the cost, but the town will have to pay up front and be reimbursed three to six months later. Norabelle Greenberger, a senior planner with consultant LaBella, said she is asking contractors for more detailed estimates.

In response to a question from a resident, town board members said the only likely environmental concern with the demolition would be removal of asbestos in the structure. When buried fuel tanks were removed, soil tests showed no contamination. Town Board member John Alexander said some of the building’s stones may be salvaged for other projects such as senior housing the town would like to develop at the site.

A portion of the property will be conveyed to Warrensburg EMS Inc. for expansion of its building.

As part of the application, the board went through the State Environmental Quality Review Act form and found the demolition would have no harmful environmental impact.

In other business:

The board approved a 2023 contract with Warrensburg EMS Inc. The town will pay $345,000 through a special taxing district to provide emergency medical coverage for the town. Town Supervisor Kevin Geraghty called the contract “fair.” “We’re well protected,” he said.

The board approved an increased price of $232,195 for a Western Star single-axle plow truck for the Department of Public Works. The board ordered the truck in 2021 when the cost was $16,493 lower, but because of supply chain issues, the vendor was unable to deliver it. The vendor will provide a 2024 model instead.

Alexander reported that the landfill finished 2022 with a profit of $23,870.

Geraghty told the board about a new state law that would allow towns and other taxing bodies to give volunteer firefighters and emergency medical services personnel a property tax exemption of up to 10%. The exemption would be in addition to the existing state income tax deduction. The exemption would only apply to residential property and applicants would need to have a minimum number of years of service. The town must adopt a local law to allow the exemption. Geraghty said it was too late to take action for this year’s taxes but wanted to revisit the subject later in the year.

A resident who didn’t state her name for the record said she received a report on the town’s demographics that was distributed at the October comprehensive plan meeting. In 2020, the town’s population was 3,966, down only slightly from its peak of 4,160 in 2010. Sixty-one percent of residents are employed and only 2% are unemployed, below the county unemployment rate, she said. However, 84% of employed residents work outside the town. The next public comprehensive plan meeting is scheduled for Feb. 17.