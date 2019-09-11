{{featured_button_text}}
Warrensburg Central School
Post-Star file photo

WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg Central School District is experiencing difficulties this morning with internet and phone lines in both the junior-senior high school and the elementary school, officials said.

The district is working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, school officials said in a news release.

School is operating as scheduled today.

In the interim, the fax lines are serving as phone lines for emergency purposes only. In the event of an emergency, these are the numbers that should be called: 518-623-5089 for the junior-senior high school 518-623-3779 for the elementary school.

