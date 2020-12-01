Warrensburg school officials seek input on master plan

WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg school officials are inviting the public to give input as they begin developing a new long-range plan.

A forum will take place on Monday in the high school auditorium. There are 30-minute sessions on the following topics: public relations and communication at 6:30 p.m., student engagement and social and emotional learning at 7 p.m. and curriculum and instruction at 7:30 p.m. People are invited to come to any session that interests them.

Attendees will be required to complete the health screening at the main entrance. They must wear a mask and observe social distancing.

Superintendent of Schools John Goralski said the Board of Education had started talking about creating a new long-range plan back in the spring and had to put things on pause because the district was dealing with the pandemic.

The last strategic plan was completed about five years ago and it is time to evaluate how the district is doing, according to Goralski.

“We’re really just trying to communicate with the community and (determine) how we can improve the programs we deliver to our students,” he said.