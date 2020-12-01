Warrensburg school officials seek input on master plan

WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg school officials are inviting the public to give input as they begin developing a new long-range plan.
A forum will take place on Monday in the high school auditorium. There are 30-minute sessions on the following topics: public relations and communication at 6:30 p.m., student engagement and social and emotional learning at 7 p.m. and curriculum and instruction at 7:30 p.m. People are invited to come to any session that interests them.
Attendees will be required to complete the health screening at the main entrance. They must wear a mask and observe social distancing.
Superintendent of Schools John Goralski said the Board of Education had started talking about creating a new long-range plan back in the spring and had to put things on pause because the district was dealing with the pandemic.
The last strategic plan was completed about five years ago and it is time to evaluate how the district is doing, according to Goralski.
“We’re really just trying to communicate with the community and (determine) how we can improve the programs we deliver to our students,” he said.
He said the three topics for the sessions were all priorities in the last plan. The district has worked on each of those areas. To improve student engagement, for example, Goralski said Warrensburg has added multiple sports and many clubs in both the elementary and junior-senior high school. This includes the In the Zone student enrichment after school program for first through sixth-grade.
Goralski said the district also wants ideas from the community about what residents want students to know when they graduate.
“How can we help the community fill some of the needs by providing programs in school for students as they move into the community,” he said.
The goal is to complete the plan by the end of the school year, according to Goralski.
For more information, contact the superintendent’s office at 518-623-2861.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
