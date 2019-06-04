WARRENSBURG — Teacher, mentor, friend: All of these words and more were used to describe Io Bruce, who spent more than 20 years teaching in the Warrensburg Central School District.
Bruce died on May 30, and Superintendent John Goralski said the community has had a tough time grappling with the loss.
“Last week was very difficult for both the students and the staff. Mrs. Bruce has been here as long as most of us can remember,” Goralski said. “It was a rough few days, but we’re trying to honor her memory and I think it’s going to take a while for us to heal.”
Bruce was beloved by students and peers. She graduated from Warrensburg herself in 1983.
After completing her bachelor’s and master’s degrees at SUNY Plattsburgh, she returned to Warrensburg, where she taught American History for 24 years.
Goralski said she was dedicated to her job and active in many school clubs and activities, including as the adviser for the Honor Society.
“She loved Warrensburg Central School District. It was her passion. It was her life. Both of her children came through here and both her and her husband worked here and she gave her heart and soul to this school,” Goralski said.
Many people have come to the school to leave flowers and tokens and several alumni were invited into the school so students, faculty and alumni could process the loss together, Goralski said.
School staff stepped up to help students — including counselors from the elementary school and a former counselor now working in South Glens Falls who came back to work with students, he said.
A wake was planned for Tuesday evening, and Goralski said he had heard alumni were planning an independent memorial service at Warrensburg Recreational Field Wednesday night at 8.
Funeral services will be conducted privately at the convenience of her family. Instead of flowers, donations are being made to help with medical costs and create a scholarship in her name at the high school.
Goralski said Bruce’s death has been a blow to the school community, but they have rallied for support.
“The WCS community really pulled together and is still there to support each other,” Goralski said. “We’re strong and we will get through it.”
