Warrensburg school delays master plan forum

WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg school officials are delaying Monday’s forum on its new long-range plan until after the holidays following a positive case of COVID-19.

This individual was in the building as recently as Wednesday and will now have to quarantine, recover and produce a negative coronavirus test before returning to school.

The district is shifting to all-online instruction beginning Friday for Warrensburg Junior-Senior High School. In-person learning is scheduled to resume on Dec. 14.

The district is beginning the process of creating a new strategic plan.

A forum had been scheduled for Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium and was going to consist of three 30-minute sessions to get the community’s input on the topics of public relations and communication, student engagement and social and emotional learning and curriculum instruction.

The forum will be rescheduled at a date to be determined.

