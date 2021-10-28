Warrensburg residents sound off over commercial development moratorium

WARRENSBURG — After a two-hour public hearing Thursday evening, the Town Board decided to rethink its proposal for a one-year moratorium on new commercial development downtown.

“There are still a lot of loose ends,” said town Supervisor Kevin Geraghty. “We need to go back and reconsider. This is not what the public wants.”

“Warrensburg will be closed for business if this goes through,” said Town Board member Bryan Rounds.

“The intent (of the moratorium) was control over new box stores,” specifically a Dollar General proposed for 3760 Main St., said Town Board member John Alexander. “I can’t go forward with shutting down business for this property.”

“The draft is flawed,” said Town Board member Richard Larkin, who introduced the proposal in July. “We need to review it and maybe take another approach.”

Although attorney Mark Schachner, a partner in the firm that provides the town’s legal counsel, said he had intended to be “crystal clear” in writing the draft, speakers were confused about which properties and activities would come under the moratorium.

“The Town Board’s ideas seem to have morphed over the last few weeks,” Schachner complained, after listening to Larkin’s replies to some questions from the audience. “The draft was written to include all buildings along Main Street from Point A (Plank Bridge Road) to Point B (Third Avenue).”

Many speakers, including Rounds, were clear that they didn’t want the town telling them what to do on their land.

“Why do you think you have the right to tell people what to do with their properties?” asked Joe Harrington. “How can you make laws that the taxpayers are against?”

Gary Cooper said his guests at his Main Street vacation rental “spend a lot of money” in the area. The three members of the board in favor of the moratorium “do not have control of our property and our lives on Main Street, and we pay your salaries,” he said.

A lawyer who said she represented the developer of the proposed Dollar General store pointed out that the project already has town area and setback variances. Imposing a moratorium that would stall the project could leave the town open to expensive litigation, she warned.

Others didn’t want to discourage new businesses from coming to the area.

“Corporate America provides a lot of jobs for people,” one woman said. “There are so many overlapping restrictions.”

“Denying new businesses costs other taxpayers money,” said Michelle Harrington.

“I haven’t come across anyone who doesn’t like Dollar General, just not there,” Alexander said. He and Teresa Whalen, director of Warrensburg Beautification Inc., said that other communities with Dollar General stores have sited them on the outskirts of their business districts, where parking and traffic are less restricted.

Town Code Enforcement Officer Jim Hull said many of the historic buildings that the moratorium is aimed at saving are past the point of salvage. The elderly owners can’t afford their upkeep and the buildings are so deteriorated that no one will buy them, he said.

A number of speakers called for updating the town’s zoning codes and comprehensive plan, and wondered why the town hasn’t taken any steps to begin that process. Whalen, Alexander, and Larkin said a moratorium would allow the town time to review and revise the code, but others said that could be done without a moratorium. A woman said the Planning Board already has the authority to consider traffic impacts and appearance when doing a site plan review.

“We can work on the codes starting next week,” Geraghty said.

Larkin said he had asked for a consultant to guide the process, but “that didn’t happen.”

“People on both sides of the issue want Main Street to keep its flavor and development too,” Larkin said. “We don’t want corporate America coming here and telling us what to look like.”

A man said he divides his time between Florida and Warrensburg and lately has chosen to spend more time in Warrensburg.

“Florida is ruined,” he said. “Warrensburg isn’t. Please try to protect the town.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0