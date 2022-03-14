Warrensburg officials review short-term rentals revenue

WARRENSBURG — The town’s 55 registered short-term rentals brought in $50,367 in county occupancy tax last year, town Supervisor Kevin Geraghty told the Town Board on Wednesday. That puts the town in fifth place in the county for short-term rental revenues.

The tax rate is 4% of the visitor’s cost of the rental. “You do the math” to determine how much the owners of the lodgings took in, Geraghty said. (It works out to $1.2 million). The county’s 2021 total was $567,468, and Geraghty said he thought the number will go higher. The town will receive a portion of the revenue at the end of the year, he said. Town Code Enforcement Office Jim Hull keeps the list of the town’s short-term rentals.