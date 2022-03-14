Warrensburg officials review short-term rentals revenue

WARRENSBURG — The town’s 55 registered short-term rentals brought in $50,367 in county occupancy tax last year, town Supervisor Kevin Geraghty told the Town Board on Wednesday. That puts the town in fifth place in the county for short-term rental revenues.
The tax rate is 4% of the visitor’s cost of the rental. “You do the math” to determine how much the owners of the lodgings took in, Geraghty said. (It works out to $1.2 million). The county’s 2021 total was $567,468, and Geraghty said he thought the number will go higher. The town will receive a portion of the revenue at the end of the year, he said. Town Code Enforcement Office Jim Hull keeps the list of the town’s short-term rentals.
Town Historian Sandy Parisi commented on how many gallons of gas, lunches and dinners those visitors bought locally.
“We’ll be doing really well,” she said.
In other business:
- The board approved a bid of $61,978 from Chazen, a LaBella Company, to update the town’s comprehensive plan.
- The county office of real property tax services has set Warrensburg’s 2022 equalization rate at 96%. “It went up a bit,” Geraghty said, adding that he would review whether the town should do a revaluation closer to summer.
- Warrensburgh Beautification Inc. wants to schedule a meeting of town and county agencies and the Warrensburg Historical Society to discuss the proposed Warren Tannery Park and Heritage Trail, said director Teresa Whalen. Warren County Soil and Water, Warrensburgh Beautification and the historical society have agreed to pay for the materials, she said. Grants from Warren County Soil and Water will pay for interpretive signs and plants to attract pollinators at Paper Mill Park, Whalen said. She asked for town approval to start work on the signs, with approval for their locations later. Tracy Benoit, superintendent of the water and sewer department, has asked for a tree to be planted at the wastewater treatment plant in memory of department employee Chip Webster. The planting will take place on Arbor Day, April 29, Whalen said. Warren County Soil and Water is providing a sugar maple and Warrensburgh Beautification is donating a sign.
- For the economic development committee, “housing continues to be our number one concern,” Town Board member Richard Larkin reported. The committee wants to pursue federal Community Block Development Grants to help people maintain their homes, he said. The committee’s new meeting time is 10 a.m. on the first Monday of the month at the Town Hall.
- Streetlight costs have reached $10,000, Geraghty said, adding that it’s the highest he’s ever seen it. The rising cost of utilities “puts a big burden on our taxpayers,” he said. “This is extremely troubling to me. We’ll do everything in our community to keep costs down.”
- The board approved increases in the cost of water meter repairs to keep up with the rising price of products and supplies. Geraghty said it’s the first increase in the service fee schedule since 2008.
- Geraghty recognized the Warrensburg High School wrestling team for winning a state title and junior Tristan Hitchcock for being named state champion in his weight class. “We’re very proud of them and everyone on the team,” Geraghty said.
- Town Historian Sandy Parisi suggested holding an annual Floyd Bennett celebration — “not a holiday, just a celebration of his heritage,” she said. “Probably 70% of the people in town don’t know who he is.” Bennett, born in Warrensburg in 1890, was a pioneering aviator best known for his flight across the North Pole in 1926. He died in 1928.