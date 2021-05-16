Warrensburg officials reflect on residents' opposition to solar project

WARRENSBURG — Residents expressed “lots of opposition” to the proposed solar project on town-owned land near the former Blister Hill ski area, town Supervisor Kevin Geraghty said at Wednesday’s Town Board meeting.

The board voted last month to ask the developer, Cipriani Energy Group of Colonie, to withdraw its application for the site.

The town and the developer had negotiated a lease that would have paid the town about $950,000 over 25 years.

“We know you don’t like the project and are trying to take care of it in the most judicious way we can,” Geraghty said to residents watching the meeting via livestream. “We’re working with the town attorney on the situation.”

The project “failed miserably,” said Councilwoman Donna-Lynn Rounds.

In other town business:

Former town Supervisor Maynard Baker was remembered with a moment of silence. Baker, supervisor from 1987 to 1997, died on April 19. Geraghty said Baker “will be sorely missed.”

Justice clerk Naomi Cooper is retiring after 50 years on the job, Geraghty said. Cooper started as a part-time clerk in 1971 and went full-time in 1991. The job does not require a test, so people are encouraged to apply.

The town is also looking for a part-time director for the Warrensburg Museum of Local History. A job listing will be posted on the town website.

The town is trying to put together a parade for Memorial Day, Geraghty said, but bands haven’t been able to rehearse for more than a year and the town can’t enforce social distancing along the parade route. The American Legion will hold a brief commemorative ceremony at the town’s honor roll.

The town is still looking for teen counselors for the summer youth program. Geraghty said it was a good first job and encouraged high school students to apply.

The tentative tax roll for 2022 is available to the public. Grievance Day is 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. May 25 at the town offices. Due to COVID restrictions, requests for changes in assessment should be submitted in advance in writing. Forms are available on the website of the state Department of Taxation and Finance.

The board approved an annual permit fee of $25 to place clothing donation bins in town. The permit will allow the town to keep track of who is responsible for the bins, which can accumulate clutter.

The town will charge a base rate of $48.75 per year for garden water meters. The base rate covers the first 30,000 gallons of water. Geraghty said the rate brings garden usage in line with the water system’s other rates.

Town Councilman John Alexander asked people tending graves at the cemetery to follow the rules about what can be placed there, including a ban on artificial flowers, inflatables and pinwheels. “Be considerate of your neighbors,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0